Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga snubs Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi as he chooses GOAT

Real Madrid star Eduardo Camavinga has picked his choice for the 'GOAT' player, or the 'greatest of all time', and it's neither Cristiano Ronaldo nor Lionel Messi.

Even in their late 30s, Ronaldo and Messi continue to dominate the discourse, having sparred over the 'GOAT' title for over 15 years now.

For many, Messi effectively settled the debate by winning the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Argentina, thereby completing his trophy cabinet. However, that hasn't stopped their fans from continuing to make the comparisons.

Ronaldo's fans continue to push his case with his goalscoring exploits at the ripe old age of 38 in Saudi Arabia with Al-Nassr, on top of everything else he has accomplished.

Recently, Camavinga became the latest star to have his say in the age-old debate between the duo, but he chose neither. A video surfaced where the Frenchman could be seen selecting between two players in a few rounds before he finally picked his best.

In the last round, he was left to choose between Ronaldo and his former teammate Karim Benzema, and Camavinga chose his French compatriot as his 'GOAT'.

The pair enjoyed great success together at Real Madrid, despite linking up for just two seasons. In the first, they won the La Liga, Champions League, UEFA Super Cup, and the Club World Cup. Last year, Copa Del Rey and the Spanish Supercup success followed.

In June 2023, Benzema left Real Madrid to join the Saudi side, Al-Ittihad.

Benzema carried Real Madrid after Ronaldo's departure

After Cristiano Ronaldo left Real Madrid in 2018, Karim Benzema stepped up to the plate and guided the club back to glory.

From being a vital cog in the side for nine years to becoming the face of the side for the next five, Benzema firmly established himself in the annals of Los Blancos.

His best run came in the 2021-22 season when the Frenchman struck 44 goals to guide Real Madrid to a La Liga and Champions League double. It eventually helped him win the Ballon d'Or later that year too, joining Ronaldo among the Galacticos who won the prize while playing at the club.

At the time of his departure, Benzema had made 648 appearances and scored 354 goals, while lifting 24 titles, including five in the Champions League and four in La Liga.