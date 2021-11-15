Real Madrid star emerges as shock target for Barcelona under Xavi: Reports

FC Barcelona have known since appointing Xavi Hernandez as head coach that they have a lot of work to do to catch up to rivals Real Madrid. The manager arrives with the aim of enforcing a particular style of play and has already determined the best way to do it. He has a list of players he wants to bring to the club for Joan Laporta to look at. The most stunning of all the names is the most recent one.

Xavi wants a Real Madrid player, according to sources from El Nacional, a Catalan news outlet. Isco is the Real Madrid player who has become a target for Xavi. The midfielder has struggled at the Santiago Bernabeu in recent years. Regardless, Xavi considers him an important player. The Barcelona boss thinks Isco can fit in perfectly, especially with his contract with Real Madrid expiring next summer.

Madrid Xtra. @MadridXtra 🚨| Isco is one of Carlo's last options, only Ceballos remains behind him. Isco's end at Real Madrid therefore seems closer and closer with his contract ending in the summer. @marca 🚨| Isco is one of Carlo's last options, only Ceballos remains behind him. Isco's end at Real Madrid therefore seems closer and closer with his contract ending in the summer. @marca

Carlo Ancelotti is uninterested in the Andalusian player. He's been stuck in a rut in recent years, and a lack of playing time has only worsened his situation. Despite all this, Xavi has faith in Isco. He is convinced that Isco can restore the Barça style of play.

Real Madrid star Isco may switch to Barcelona after his contract expires with Real Madrid

Isco in action for Real Madrid

Real Madrid and Barcelona transfers are uncommon due to the intense rivalry between the two teams. Isco, on the other hand, has long been a supporter of Barcelona and their style of play. Given his current game time at Real Madrid, his decision to switch sides would not come as a complete shock.

He had the misfortune of growing up in a time when Barcelona had Anders Iniesta and Xavi. Isco may finally get his chance to play for the club of his dreams as he nears the end of his career. Isco might take advantage of this opportunity to play for Barcelona and spend the final years of his career in a Barcelona shirt.

FootballTransferNews @FTransferNews Real Madrid will prepare a farewell to three legends in 2022: Marcelo, Bale and Isco. Modrić could still renew until 2023, although there are no talks yet. #RMFC Real Madrid will prepare a farewell to three legends in 2022: Marcelo, Bale and Isco. Modrić could still renew until 2023, although there are no talks yet. #RMFC

Isco's contract will expire at the beginning of next summer. Los Blancos have no plans to extend his stay and are actively hunting for a replacement. If and when the 29-year-old arrives, Barcelona will do everything possible to make the most of him. Isco may be a great fit for Barcelona, especially given their current financial situation. The Catalan club are eager to close the deal with the Real Madrid superstar.

