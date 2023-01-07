Real Madrid star expected to miss Villarreal clash - Reports

Daniel Carvajal is reportedly expected to miss Real Madrid's upcoming La Liga clash against Villarreal later today (7 January) at El Madrigal with a fitness issue.

According to El Golazo de Gol (h/t Tribuna), the right-back is practically ruled out for the game due to muscle overload in his left leg. He started in his team's 2-0 win against Real Valladolid on New Year's Eve.

However, he was substituted in the 59th minute for Lucas Vazquez and was rested for their 4-0 Copa del Rey win against fourth-tier CP Cacarno earlier this month. Now, it is expected that Carvajal will not feature against the Yellow Submarine in any capacity.

Vazquez will become the natural option to play down that flank in the 30-year-old's potential absence. Carvajal has been manager Carlo Ancelotti's go-to man in that position.

This season, he has provided three assists in 19 games across competitions. However, it is not all bad news for Los Blancos.

According to @footballespana_, Aurelian Tchouameni and Luka Modric are expected to return to the field for the first time since their respective 2022 FIFA World Cup campaigns.

Tchouameni was a part of the losing French side in the final against Argentina. Modric, meanwhile, helped Croatia secure a third-place finish in Qatar.

Goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois also passed fit to be available for selection against Villarreal. Real Madrid closed down the gap between themselves and Barcelona in the latest gameweek.

Following the Blaugrana's 1-1 draw against Espanyol, Los Merengues are also on 38 points after 15 league games. However, they trail Barca on goal difference.

Carlo Ancelotti gives verdict on Real Madrid's next opponent under new manager

Former Barcelona manager Quique Setien took over as Villarreal's manager in late October after Unai Emery left to join Aston Villa.

A new manager often means a new philosophy and different tactics. This has seemingly been the case with Setien, and the Real Madrid boss has taken note.

When asked to give his verdict on Villarreal under the 64-year-old Spaniard's leadership, the Italian tactician said at his pre-match press conference (h/t official club website):

"They've changed a bit since [Unai] Emery left. He's a fan of attacking football and they position themselves really well on the pitch. It's going to be an open game. We have to be at our best to win there."

So far, Setien has won five, drawn one and lost three times in his nine games as the Yellow Submarine's manager.

