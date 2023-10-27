Real Madrid star Fede Valverde reveals the one player he would take from Barcelona in his team ahead of El Clasico

Real Madrid midfielder Fede Valverde has picked his Uruguay teammate Ronald Araujo as the one Barcelona player he would take in his team. The two La Liga rivals clash in the season's first El Clasico on Saturday (October 28) at the Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys, Barca's temporary home for the season.

Valverde, 25, has been a key player for Los Blancos since arriving in 2018. In over 200 appearances across competitions, he has bagged 19 goals. That includes a goal in 13 games across competitions this season.

Meanwhile, the 24-year-old Araujo has been at Barcelona since 2019. The defender has contributed seven goals in 120 games across competitions. He has played seven times this season.

Ahead of the El Clasico clash at the weekend, Valverde explained why he would pick the Barcelona player in his team (as per Madrid Zone):

“If I could take one player from Barcelona? I think a lot of people know who I will take (laughs). Ronald Araujo.

"For me, he is one of the best defenders in the world, not just in Barcelona. In addition to being a great player, he is a great person. Even though we are competitors at such a great level, I always wish him the best.”

Los Blancos, with 25 points, are atop the standings after 10 games, one ahead of third-placed Barca, who haven't lost this season.

We're motivated to play the Clasico - Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti on Barcelona game

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid have made a great start to the new season, losing once in 13 games across competitions, winning 11. Their only loss came at Atletico Madrid (3-1) in the league.

Coming off a 2-1 UEFA Champions League win at SC Braga in midweek, Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti is looking forward to the El Clasico trip to Barca. He said as per Madrid's website:

“We're motivated. It's an important, special game, as is always the case with the Clasico. It's the first one of the season, and there will be more to come because there are several competitions.

"We're in good shape, and we're hugely excited to put on a good display. We're in good spirits. This is the perfect time to play a big game.”

A win will keep Los Blancos atop the pile and hand Barca their first competitive loss of the season. Xavi's men are also coming off a midweek Champions League win: 2-1 against Shakhtar Donetsk.