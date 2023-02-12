Real Madrid star Fede Valverde’s partner Mina Bonino issues statement addressing rumours about pregnancy

Real Madrid star Federico Valverde's partner Mina Bonino has revealed that they were dealing with a pregnancy issue. They had to wait for a month to find out the baby's health, and it turned out to be positive news.

After scoring for Real Madrid in the FIFA Club World Cup final, Valverde's celebration caught the eye of fans. He scored twice in the match to help them win the eight-goal thriller 5-3.

Taking to Twitter to reveal the news, Bonino tweeted that they feared losing the child due to complications. However, they were handed positive news yesterday, and the child was healthy. She said:

"Recently, news came out that I had lost a pregnancy. I was not able to deny it, because it was what we believed would happen. It was incompatible with life. We prepare for a month for the worst. As the pregnancy was very advanced we had to confirm it with the test. And after having cried for a whole month, having mourned, while I had my second son in my belly, yesterday the unexpected news came to us: the baby is fine. Everything is normal. We haven't processed it yet, it was a very difficult month and this is starting over. THANK YOU."

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



This is how Valverde celebrated scoring today For the last month, Fede Valverde and his partner, Mina Bonino, feared losing their pregnancy due to complications. Yesterday, they found out that their baby is healthy.This is how Valverde celebrated scoring today For the last month, Fede Valverde and his partner, Mina Bonino, feared losing their pregnancy due to complications. Yesterday, they found out that their baby is healthy.This is how Valverde celebrated scoring today ❤️ https://t.co/HZOP9hyW6p

Real Madrid star's form dipped in the last month

Federico Valverde was not able to play at his best for Real Madrid in January but did not speak about the issue in his private life. The Uruguayan instead claimed that he was affected by the FIFA World Cup and shifted focus off the issue.

"The World Cup affected me. When you go for a goal, you have such illusion and optimism that everything will go well with your country, you go with the dream of a child representing millions of people to try to go as far as possible and fighting to win Not being able to do it makes you sad. Everything we work on seems to have been of no use and it hurts. Good things don't always happen in football and you have to know how to handle it."

Real Madrid are back in league action on Wednesday when they host Elche at the Santiago Bernabeu.

