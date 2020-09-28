Real Madrid star Federico Valverde opens up about his struggles

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde caught up with Movistar+ after his scintillating performance in Real Madrid's 3-2 away victory at Real Betis. Valverde was very honest and open about the struggles he faced while playing for Real Madrid after the Coronavirus Pandemic.

"I struggled coming back, I accept and I am my first critic. I didn't do the things a Real Madrid player is supposed to do", said Federico Valverde when speaking about his form after the Coronavirus pandemic.

Federico Valverde is a product of the Real Madrid youth system. He rose through the ranks to make his debut for the club in 2017. Valverde burst onto the scene in the 2018-19 season and has been able to hold down a regular place in Zinedine Zidane's starting XI.

Valverde was one of Real Madrid's most important players last season, as they went on to lift their first La Liga crown in four years. Valverde's form after the football restart, post the Coronovirus pandemic, was brought into question as he struggled to find his magic.

Goal!



Real Betis 0 Real Madrid 1



Federico Valverde turns it in from close range! The first goal for Los Blancos in the 2020/21 season!



Blog - https://t.co/0w7HR3jx35#beINLiga #RealBetisRealMadrid pic.twitter.com/Qr49pAdJhd — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) September 26, 2020

Federico Valverde reflects on the difficulties he faced at Real Madrid post the Coronavirus lockdown

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

Valverde made 33 appearances for Real Madrid in the 2019-20 La Liga campaign, and seems to be the heir to veteran Luka Modric. Valverde brings energy and tenacity to a Real Madrid midfielder that is ageing, and could be replaced in the coming seasons.

Valverde has also managed to surpass the likes of fellow Real Madrid youth products Marcos Llorente and Dani Ceballos, who left Real Madrid in search of regular playing time.

He proved his worth for Real Madrid against Real Betis, where the Los Blancos earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory. In an interview after the game, Valverde was quoted saying, "We started the game very well but then we dropped back too much and the opposition got encouraged and started playing better. Our coach told us to turn things around when we got at halftime."

Advertisement

Coupled with the Real Madrid boss' change of formation, Zinedine Zidane's faith in Martin Odegaard looks like pushing Federico Valverde down the pecking orderhttps://t.co/cJLCtqTzeT — AS English (@English_AS) September 21, 2020

Valverde seems to have brought some much-needed poise to his game, something he might have learned from the likes of Luka Modric and Toni Kroos.

Real Madrid will be keen to make sure that Valverde continues in his development at the club,under Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, who was one of the greatest midfielders to ever play the game.

Valverde will, however, face competition from the returning Martin Odegaard. Odegaard spent last season on loan at Real Sociedad, where he was widely regarded as one of the players of their season. Odegaard joined Real Madrid as a wonderkid, but has had a tough journey since his switch to the Bernabeu,

Valverde will have to battle Odegaard for a spot in the Real Madrid starting XI. If his performance against Real Betis is anything to go by, Valverde is up for the challenge.