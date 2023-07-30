Real Madrid star feels cheated by Carlo Ancelotti's decision with Jude Bellingham - Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Brahim Diaz is reportedly unhappy with Carlo Ancelotti over his situation at the club.

According to Catalan outlet El Nacional, the Spaniard is concerned that big-money signing Jude Bellingham has been preferred over him in the pre-season and is worried about getting regular minutes.

Bellingham was signed from Borussia Dortmund for a huge €103 million fee and has been marked as Ancelotti's first-choice in midfield, playing most of the minutes in the pre-season games.

Diaz returned to Real Madrid after spending three seasons on loan at AC Milan. He had a stellar 2022-23 campaign with the Rossoneri, bagging seven goals and seven assists as the Serie A side reached the semifinals of the Champions League.

He returned to the Bernabeu and was marked as a likely replacement for the outgoing Marco Asensio, who joined Paris Saint-Germain. But, Ancelotti's playing style leaves Diaz in a difficult position.

The Italian has expressed the desire to switch to a 4-4-2, playing in a diamond-like formation with one midfielder advancing high. While Bellingham is comfortable in this role, Diaz, who features as more of an attacking winger, could struggle to find his place in the team.

The report claims that Real Madrid's coaching staff believes that Diaz could take up Asensio's role in the squad. The 23-year-old is expected to be used as a super substitute and could start games against weaker opposition when Los Blancos would want to rest their stars.

Real Madrid set price limit for possible Kylian Mbappe deal

Mbappe is in the midst of a drawn-out transfer saga with PSG.

Real Madrid have reportedly revealed the maximum price they are willing to pay in a move for Kylian Mbappe. According to Spanish outlet Marca, Los Blancos would not pay more than £198 million for the Frenchman.

PSG have made it clear that they want to sell the 24-year-old this window. His contract with the side expires at the end of the upcoming season and Les Parisiens are unwilling to let him go for free.

However, Real Madrid have made it clear that they are okay with waiting it out to sign the French superstar. Los Blancos president Florentino Perez is confident that the side can sign Mbappe next summer for free and would like to avoid paying a massive transfer fee right away.

He has also been linked to a shock move to Liverpool by the Daily Mirror. With an uncertain future at the French capital and offers from multiple clubs, it remains to be seen what Mbappe's future has in store.