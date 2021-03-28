Real Madrid star Gareth Bale’s future not decided yet, says agent

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale recently said he was planning to return to the Santiago Bernabeu at the end of the season. Bale’s current loan deal with Tottenham Hotspur ends in the summer of 2022 and there have been no talks of a contract extension yet.

The Welshman generated a lot of hype with his comments, but his agent has spoken up to clear the air on the matter.

Speaking to reporters recently, Bale revealed that his original plan was to stay at Tottenham Hotspur for one season.

“The original plan was only to do a season at Spurs, and then after the Euros, I would still have a year left at Real Madrid. My plan is to go back and that’s as far as I’ve planned to be honest,” said Bale

Bale became a household name during his first stint with Spurs. His phenomenal form earned him a move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2013. Bale became a modern superstar at the Santiago Bernabeu, even though injuries have prevented him from consistently playing at the highest level in the last few years. The Welshman reportedly fell out with Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane last summer and it is believed he has no future with the La Liga giants, which is why his recent comments were quite surprising.

However, Jonathan Barnett, Bale’s agent has claimed that his client’s remarks were misinterpreted, revealing that the Real Madrid star’s future remains undecided. Speaking to ESPN, Barnett insisted that it was quite early to talk about Bale's future and pointed out that his comments were taken completely out of context.

Real Madrid will be desperate to sell Bale this summer

Bale’s future grabbed headlines last summer when rumors surfaced that the player was no longer in Zidane’s plans at Real Madrid. The Welshman was linked with a handful of clubs but ended up reuniting with Jose Mourinho at Tottenham Hotspur. Bale has continued to be pegged with injuries this season and has managed just 12 appearances in the Premier League so far. However, the Welshman has registered ten goals from 25 appearances this season in all competitions.

It remains to be seen whether Real Madrid will attempt to offload Bale this summer or whether they would be willing to let him leave for free in 2022.