Real Madrid star Isco embarrassed with lack of minutes: Reports 

Real Madrid star Isco is embarrassed with his limited playing time this season, according to Diario AS.

Zinedine Zidane's Real Madrid lost 2-1 to Levante in their most recent La Liga game, and Isco was an unused substitute in the game.

Zidane instead utilised young Brazilian winger Vinicius Junior, striker Mariano and young midfielder Sergio Arribas as he looked to turn the game around.

Isco has been barely played this season for Real Madrid. The Spain international has made 12 appearances in the league, but only three have been starts. Despite Los Blancos letting go of young Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard to Arsenal on loan, Isco has not been preferred.

The midfielder was linked with a move away a few months ago, but a move failed to materialise.

“Isco would like to try another league. But we don’t have any official bid right now, staying at Real Madrid won’t be a problem”, his agent said tonight to @ellarguero. Keep an eye on his future on next months... 🇪🇸 #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) November 24, 2020

Real Madrid are 3rd in the La Liga, 10 points behind league leaders Atletico Madrid, who have a game in hand.

Manager Zidane has come under pressure this season, with a lack of consistency hurting Real Madrid in various competitions.

Isco set to leave Real Madrid in the summer?

Isco has barely played for Real Madrid this season

Isco joined Real Madrid from Malaga in 2013 for a fee of €30 million. The midfielder has made 321 appearances in all competitions for the club so far, scoring 51 goals.

In recent seasons, however, Isco has not been a consistent presence in the Real Madrid first XI. He has been heavily linked with a move to Manchester City in the past, though those rumours have since died down.

Premier League side Everton have been mooted as a potential destination for the 28-year old. Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti knows Isco well, having managed the Spaniard during his spell as Real Madrid boss.

The Toffees signed Colombian attacker James Rodriguez from Real Madrid last summer, and the 29-year old has established himself as a key component of the Everton first XI.

Reports have suggested that Real Madrid would be willing to let go of Isco. Mikel Arteta's Arsenal were linked with a loan move in January, but opted to sign his Real Madrid teammate, Martin Odegaard.

With Los Blancos linked with superstar players like Erling Braut Haaland and Kylian Mbappe, Isco's potential sale could help in funding those moves.

Real Madrid will make an official offer to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer, according to Marca 🗞 pic.twitter.com/1QhXNDSu9E — Goal (@goal) January 29, 2021

