Real Madrid midfielder James Rodriguez has subtly hinted at a Premier League move while discussing what the future holds for him. Arsenal and Manchester United are both keen on the South American star should he depart Madrid this summer.

The Colombian has exclusively been a peripheral figure at Real Madrid since Zinedine Zidane arrived at the helm. The Frenchman axed him from the first XI in favour of a more defensively robust midfielder in Casemiro to play alongside the likes of Toni Kroos and Luka Modric.

Despite being sent on loan to Bayern Munich with an option to purchase, the Bavarians opted against buying the Arsenal target after his successful two-year spell. After a torrid spell at the capital club this year, Arsenal and Manchester United could indeed capitalise on the situation.

James Rodriguez: Made more key passes per 90 (4) than any other player in the Bundesliga last season



While discussing his next move, James said on Daniel Habif's podcast;

"I’ve already been in several good leagues and the only thing missing is Serie A and the Premier League, you have to see where I want to go or where they want me to go. Going to England would be a good thing, it’s a top league."

The Real Madrid star continued,

"I too would like to know where I am going. It may take days or weeks until I know where I am going. I really don’t know. I want to go where I can play, where I am happy and where I feel loved by the whole world."

The Arsenal and Manchester United target does not share the best of relationships with current head coach Zidane. James was offered just five starts in Real Madrid's victorious LaLiga Santander campaign, failing to accumulate even a thousand minutes of football in all competitions. His appearances have mostly come during injury crises or to see out games.

James has fallen down the pecking order at Real Madrid

Despite wanting to get more game time, James considers Zidane a 'respectable' figure, saying,

"He [Zidane] has his own tastes for some players and he is respectable. I don’t get involved there. When you see that you don’t have the same opportunities as your teammates, it’s difficult. I wanted to leave and the club wouldn’t let me leave."

"I wanted to go where I could have played, I knew I would not have opportunities, because Zidane already had his base. My wish was that the fans would have the memory of my previous stage at Madrid, not this… I did 36 goals and 42 assists."

Real Madrid star James on Arsenal and Manchester United's radar

Arteta and Solskjaer are both keen on the midfielder

Arsenal are said to be the most interested club in signing James alongside Manchester United, as Mikel Arteta hopes to bolster his creative hub of the team. Arsenal's current playmaker and arguably most creative player, Mesut Ozil, has been frozen out of the squad by the manager and is widely expected to leave the club.

Manchester United, on the other hand, are also in the market for creative reinforcements ahead of their Premier League and UEFA Champions League campaigns.

The Red Devils have long been linked with a move for the Real Madrid star, but a move could materialise this summer given their impressive season. Manchester United's star-studded midfield is a joy to watch, but unfortunately, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does not have any quality off the bench to change games.

With James' Real Madrid future up in the air, it will be interesting to see where the playmaker ends up. Manchester United and Arsenal are also going to face each other off for the services of Gabriel Magalhaes as well.

