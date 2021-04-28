"Eden Hazard should have joined Barcelona" - John Bico

Eden Hazard should have joined Barcelona over Real Madrid, according to his former agent John Bico.

Bico, who was the Belgian's agent until 2013, claims Hazard would have been the best player in the world had he moved to Camp Nou.

Eden Hazard left Chelsea in 2019 to move to his dream club, Real Madrid. However, things have not gone according to the plan for the Belgian in the Spanish capital. He has been injured 11 times in the last two seasons.

While talking to Derniere Heure [via Marca], John Bico claimed Eden Hazard made a mistake by making an emotional decision to join Real Madrid. He believes the Belgian would have been better off at Barcelona, where he could have played with more freedom. He said:

"It was a mistake to go to Real [Madrid] at that time, it was a choice from the heart but for no clear reason. He should have left a year earlier. Going [to Real Madrid] after [Ronaldo] is like climbing the Himalayas with bare hands."

"I would have discouraged him by telling him to go to Madrid the year before. People do not realise and forget the size of this club, who have a style that demands a lot of physicality in terms of pace and intensity. Talents like James [Rodriguez] have not been able to adapt."

"At this point, Eden is not a Real Madrid player, rather a Barcelona player. Barcelona is where he should have gone, where the ball runs faster than the players. At Barcelona he would have had more freedom on the pitch, he would have had the ball constantly at his feet. There, he would have become the best player in the world."

Eden Hazard joined Real Madrid over Barcelona

Eden Hazard moved to Real Madrid after spending seven seasons at Chelsea. The Belgian became a club legend at Stamford Bridge and joined Los Blancos after winning the Europa League in his final match with the Premier League side.

Real Madrid v Chelsea - UEFA Champions League Semi Final: Leg One

Real Madrid are yet to see the best of the Belgian as Eden Hazard has been injured a lot. He made an appearance against his former side last night in the UEFA Champions League semi-final but could not score or assist in his 25 minutes on the pitch.