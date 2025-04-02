Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham sends cheeky message to Antonio Rudiger following winner in comeback against Real Sociedad

Jude Bellingham recently took to social media and uploaded a picture with Antonio Rudiger after the 32-year-old helped Real Madrid secure a comeback win over Real Sociedad. The two sides clashed in the second leg of the Copa del Rey semi-final on Tuesday, April 1.

Ad

Carlo Ancelotti's side recorded a 1-0 victory over Sociodad in the first leg in February. On Tuesday, they hosted Los Txuri-urdin in the second leg at Santiago Bernabeu. Sociodad's Ander Barrenetxea broke the deadlock in the 16th minute, but Endrick equalised the score in the 30th minute, with an assist from Vinicius Jr.

Due to an own goal by David Alaba (72') and a calculated strike from Mikel Oyarzabal (80'), the visitors were leading the match 3-1 in the 80th minute. However, Jude Bellingham (82') and Aurelien Tchouameni (86') helped Los Blancos get to the forefront by scoring with two quick goals.

Ad

Trending

While Madrid were winning the game 4-3 on aggregate, Oyarzabal scored his second (90+3') to force the game into extra time. Antonio Rudiger helped Los Blancos win the match by scoring a header in the 115th minute.

After the game, Bellingham took to Instagram and uploaded a picture on his story with Rudiger. The caption read:

"Uncle match winner,"

Jude Bellingham's Instagram story about Antonio Rudiger

In the Copa del Rey final, Carlo Ancelotti's side will face either Atlético Madrid or Barcelona.

Ad

Kylian Mbappe desires to win every possible accolade with Real Madrid

Real Madrid v Real Sociedad - Copa del Rey - Source: Getty

French attacker Kylian Mbappe has shown his desire to win all possible trophies with Real Madrid. He also claimed that playing for Los Blancos at Santiago Bernabeu was always a dream for him because he started playing football as a fan of Zinedine Zidane.

Ad

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) attacker told La Sexta (via Managing Madrid):

"I want to win the La Liga, the Champions League, and everything that I can with Real Madrid. All I wanted was to play at the Bernabeu in this shirt. With the fans singing my name, score goals. To be happy. I started out as a fan of Zizou. With the Galacticos."

Ad

He added:

"I had a dream of playing for Real Madrid, then it became an objective and now it's reality. I think I'm a guy that you can tell from my face if I'm happy ornot, and now I'm happy. I'm very happy."

After years of negotiations, Mbappe joined Madrid on a free transfer from PSG. He started slow in the Spanish capital but has gained momentum. The Frenchman has scored 32 goals and provided four assists for Los Blancos in 45 appearances across competitions in his first season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback