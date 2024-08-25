Real Madrid star Jude Bellingham set to get higher rating than Lionel Messi in EAFC 25 - Reports

After a tremendous debut season with Real Madrid, star midfielder Jude Bellingham is set to trump eight-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi in the EAFC 25 overall ratings according to leaks on social media.

The latest edition of the premier football video game is only a few weeks away from release and the English midfielder has been handed a huge boost in stats across the board. The 21-year-old first Ultimate Team card was rated at 69 back in FIFA 21 (ratings tracked by FUTBIN). Since then, thanks to his exploits at Dortmund and now Real Madrid, those numbers have gone up meteorically.

In FIFA 22, the midfielder's base card was ranked at 79, before being upgraded to 84 a year later. In the last edition, Jude Bellingham was an 86-rated center midfielder, and now, according to Fut Scorecard on X, the Los Blancos star will get another huge boost.

In EAFC 25, Jude Bellingham will reportedly have an overall rating of 90 for the first time in the game, after scoring 23 goals and assisting 13 times for Real Madrid in the 2023-24 season.

Meanwhile, Lionel Messi, who won the Leagues Cup with Inter Miami after joining the MLS side last summer and the Copa America with Argentina, is reportedly rated at 88 (via FUTPoliceLeaks on X). Since crossing the 90-rating threshold in the 2009 edition of the video game, La Pulga's rating has never plummeted below the mark, until this year (data taken from SoFIFA).

The 37-year-old had 25 goal contributions for Inter Miami last season in just 15 appearances across the competition. Even in Copa America, Lionel Messi struck home a crucial goal against Canada in the semi-finals.

Details of Jude Bellingham's leaked stats in EAFC 25

Rated at 90, Jude Bellingham's leaked Ultimate Team item already has a few heads turning. After scoring a staggering tally of 23 goals for Real Madrid last season and then two more for England in the Euros, the midfielder's shooting stats have reportedly been bumped from 75 to 87.

After the 14 assists he registered for club and country last season, the former Borussia Dortmund man's passing has also climbed up to 83. While Jude Bellingham isn't the fastest player, playing higher up the pitch at Madrid, his explosiveness has been constantly on display. The EAFC 25 makers have noticed it too, and pushed his pace to 80.

His defensive numbers have stayed the same but his physicality has seen a one-point increase. Quite like his pace and passing, the dribbling has also seen a slight increase, up to 88 now. Although the in-depth statistics will only be available once the game is out, if the reported numbers are correct, Bellingham's card will be one to watch out for.

