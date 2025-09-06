Real Madrid star labelled Ronaldo Nazario by Lucas Vazquez after performance with national team in World Cup qualifiers

By Nnanna Mba
Real Madrid forward Kylian Mbappe has been labelled Ronaldo Nazario by his former teammate Lucas Vazquez. This comes after the superstar's remarkable performance that turned heads when he led France to a 2-0 win over Ukraine in their World Cup qualifier match.

His calm finish in the 82nd minute ensured the victory in a game in which he showed quality across 90 minutes. Vazquez couldn't help but make the comparison between Mbappe and a great Brazilian legend. The full-back commented "Ronaldo Nazario" with a fire emoji on an Instagram post about Mbappe's performance.

Les Bleus took the lead early at the Stadion Miejski in Wroclaw thanks to Michael Olise's goal in the 10th minute, which came from a Bradley Barcola assist. From then on, Mbappe was a constant threat, moving around the forward line, linking play, and stretching Ukraine's defense.

He completed the most dribbles in the match, five in total, while also taking four shots at goal, with two on target. He caused trouble for the Ukrainians, winning five out of eight ground duels.

The goal came from a late counterattack that Mbappe finished with his usual accuracy, taking his effort from just inside the penalty area and into the bottom right corner.

This goal was Mbappe's 51st for France, tying him with Thierry Henry as the second-highest scorer in the country behind Olivier Giroud.

When Ronaldo Nazario opened up about his partying during Real Madrid days

Back in March, Ronaldo Nazario talked about his time at Real Madrid, which he will never forget, partly because of how much he enjoyed the nightlife in the Spanish capital. The Brazilian striker said that during his time at the Santiago Bernabeu, there was as much partying as football.

Speaking to the Charla Podcast, he explained just how regularly he went partying (via Football Espana):

“I was at all of them. I played on Saturday and then went to Paris. I spent Sunday in Paris and went to the party at night. At seven in the morning, I caught the plane to Madrid and arrived at nine in the morning with training at ten. I did this many times."
He added:

“In the city you play in, you either have a house party or you’re done for. So I branched out and traveled. I’ve always been one to throw parties and make sure everyone is happy.”

Ronaldo was on a team that defined the "Galacticos" era. He played with David Beckham, Zinedine Zidane, Luis Figo, and Roberto Carlos. The Real Madrid stars of the time were popular for their ability on the pitch, but they also became famous for the parties.

Ronaldo's schedule is much quieter these days. The former Real Madrid striker is now a successful businessman, having recently sold his majority stake in Real Valladolid earlier this year.

