Real Madrid star likely to deputize in defense following injury to Lucas Vazquez: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Federico Valverde is reportedly likely to be picked to deputize in defense in the coming weeks after an injury to Lucas Vazquez. The Uruguay international has featured at right-back on occasion amid an injury-hit season for Los Blancos at the back.

Journalist Miguel Angel Diaz has pointed out that Valverde is likely to get the nod to start at right-back in the UEFA Champions League Round of 16 playoff against Manchester City. The 26-year-old has been deployed in the position several times this campaign, with manager Carlo Ancelotti choosing him ahead of any academy options.

Stand-in right-back Lucas Vazquez suffered a hamstring strain during the derby game between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid on Saturday evening. The 33-year-old is expected to miss up to three weeks of action for Los Blancos, leaving the side very light at right-back.

Vazquez has stood in this season for Dani Carvajal, who ruptured his ACL early in the 2024-25 campaign to be ruled out. The Spaniard has already made 30 appearances for Los Blancos this season, scoring two goals and providing five assists from his right-back position.

Federico Valverde is known for his tenacious style of play, making him suited to the rigors of playing at right-back. Ever-present in Carlo Ancelotti's squads, he has appeared 37 times this season, with four of his appearances coming in the right-back position.

Academy graduate Raul Asencio has trained at right-back on a number of occasions but is expected to continue at centre-back for the side. With David Alaba, Eder Militao, and Antonio Rudiger all out injured, Ancelotti does not have many options to choose from at the back.

Vinicius Jr turns down Real Madrid contract offer - Reports

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has turned down an offer of a new deal from the Spanish giants as his contract talks have begun in earnest, as per The Athletic. The 24-year-old has been the subject of interest from the Saudi Pro League, and Los Blancos are keen to tie him down.

Saudi dealmakers are reportedly preparing a mammoth €300 million bid for Vinicius Jr in the summer, and Real Madrid want to prevent him from moving. Their initial offer for a new contract has been rebuffed by the representatives of the reigning FIFA The Best Men's Player of the Year, with negotiations ongoing.

Vinicius Jr is thought to earn around €400,000 weekly at present in his contract, which is due to expire in 2027. The forward, who has 26 goal contributions this season, is seemingly looking for a salary that will put him in the region of the reported €600,000 being earned by Kylian Mbappe at the club.

