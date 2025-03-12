Real Madrid star likely to start against Atletico Madrid in UCL clash despite dealing with muscle issue: Reports

Real Madrid ace Kylian Mbappe is reportedly expected to start up front for Los Blancos in their crunch UEFA Champions League Round of 16 second leg against Atletico Madrid. The forward was a doubtful starter for the clash after sustaining an ankle injury in his last appearance for the Spanish giants.

Mbappe suffered a heavy blow to his right ankle in his side's 2-1 win over Rayo Vallecano at the weekend. The France international was left sweating for his fitness after missing out on Tuesday's training session due to discomfort in his ankle.

However, Spanish outlet AS reports that Mbappe has passed a late fitness test carried out hours before the game at the Wanda Metropolitano. The 26-year-old performed satisfactorily and has been deemed fit enough to play. The decision to include Mbappe in the starting XI lies in the hands of Carlo Ancelotti.

Struggling with illness after his tooth extraction, Kylian Mbappe had a game to forget, by his standards, in the first leg between the sides at the Santiago Bernabeu last week. The former Paris Saint-Germain man failed to score in three successive games for the first time in January before his goal against Rayo Vallecano on Saturday.

The French icon leads the way for Real Madrid in terms of goals scored this season, with 28 goals and four assists to his name in 41 appearances for Los Blancos. The manager may be prepared to draft in Morocco international Brahim Diaz from the start if he feels that Mbappe cannot feature from the beginning of the game.

Real Madrid set to lose out on youngster to Serie A giants: Reports

Real Madrid are set to lose out on a return for Nico Paz as the youngster inches closer to a move to Inter Milan, as per reports. The Argentina youngster has caught the eye at Como, having joined the Italian side last summer from Los Blancos amid links with Inter Milan and Arsenal.

Paz cost Como reportedly just €6 million, and has scored six goals and provided five assists in 26 appearances this season. The 20-year-old's deal includes a reported €9 million buy-back clause for Real Madrid, as well as a 50 percent sell-on clause in case he moves elsewhere.

Los Blancos were considering moving for the midfielder, but rumors of a move to Inter have intensified after his father Pablo was spotted meeting Javier Zanetti, Inter's vice-president. The pair played together for Argentina and met at the restaurant owned by the latter for a discussion, as per Football Italia.

