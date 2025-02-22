Real Madrid star could line up against Cristiano Ronaldo in SPL as Saudi heavyweight ready to break the bank to complete mega deal: Reports

  • home icon
By Patrick Cocobassey
Modified Feb 22, 2025 10:20 GMT
Real Madrid C.F. v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off Second Leg - Source: Getty

According to a report by Relevo, Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr could line up against Cristiano Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League as the Arabian nation prepares a mind-boggling bid for the Brazilian. The West Asian nation is ready to break the star's reported €1 billion release clause and offer the 24-year-old the same amount across a five-year contract.

Vinicius is regarded as one of the best players on the planet and came second in last year's Ballon d'Or voting behind Manchester City's Rodri. He joined Los Blancos in 2018 for a reported €45 million fee and has played 297 games. He has scored 101 times and provided 85 assists, helping Real Madrid win three LaLiga titles, two UEFA Champions Leagues, and one Copa del Rey.

Vinicius Jr. is having another fine season with the LaLiga giants. He has scored 16 goals and 12 assists across 32 games. He is contracted to the Spanish giants until the summer of 2027.

Cristiano Ronaldo opened the path to the Saudi Pro League for elite European footballers after he joined Al-Nassr on a free transfer in January 2023. He is in the final months of his contract with the Riyadh-based club, but the influx of talented footballers to the Near East has continued since his arrival.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid legacy

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely believed to be one of the greatest players in football history and is arguably Real Madrid's greatest-ever player. The Portuguese superstar joined the Madrid-based side in the summer of 2009 for a reported world record €94 million fee from Manchester United.

Ronaldo was phenomenal for the Spanish giants, scoring 451 goals and 131 assists in 438 appearances. He helped the team win four UEFA Champions League titles, three UEFA Super Cups, two LaLiga titles, and two Copa del Rey.

The Portuguese superstar was awarded four Ballon d'Or titles, three UEFA Best Player awards, three European Golden Boots, and two FIFA Best Player awards for his efforts at the club.

After nine years at Real Madrid, Cristiano Ronaldo joined Juventus in the summer of 2018 for a reported €117 million fee. The 40-year-old forward is the record goalscorer for Los Blancos and the most expensive sale in the club's history.

