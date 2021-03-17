Real Madrid star linked to MLS side Inter Miami - Reports

Real Madrid star Marcelo is contracted to the club until the summer of 2022, but his time at the Santiago Bernabeu might be coming to an end.

According to Caught Offside, Marcelo could leave Los Blancos and move to Inter Miami this summer.

Former Real Madrid star David Beckham is interested in bringing the Brazilian to his MLS side and the player himself could be ready for a new challenge in his career.

Marcelo joined Real Madrid from Fluminense in 2007 and the rest, as they say, is history. He developed into one of the best left-backs in the club's history, taking over the mantle from his idol Roberto Carlos.

Marcelo enjoyed tremendous success with Los Blancos, winning five La Liga trophies and four UEFA Champions Leagues among a host of other silverware.

However, the 32-year-old has found himself down the pecking order at Real Madrid of late. With Zinedine Zidane preferring Ferland Mendy for the left-back role, Marcelo has struggled for game time at the Santiago Bernabeu.

The Brazilian no longer looks to be in Zizou’s plans, so he might be tempted to consider a future elsewhere. It appears that his next destination could be the MLS.

David Beckham is going to try to convince Marcelo to sign for his MLS side Inter Miami. The relationship between the two has been excellent for years and that could facilitate negotiations between both parties. [AS] pic.twitter.com/babSCNcPaR — 𝗥𝗠𝗢𝗻𝗹𝘆 (@ReaIMadridOnly) March 16, 2021

Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham has offered Marcelo a lifeline and remains eager to bring the Real Madrid left-back to South Florida.

The MLS side already have Gonzalo Higuain and Blaise Matuidi in their squad and Marcelo’s arrival could contribute both on and off the pitch. The Brazilian still has a few years of football left in him and would be a fantastic addition to the team.

Advertisement

Having a former Real Madrid footballer in the squad would also help Inter Miami increase their fan following.

Real Madrid might be willing to let Marcelo leave

Marcelo

It is not clear how much Inter Miami would be willing to pay for Marcelo’s services. Real Madrid’s valuation of the player is also not known.

However, if the MLS side do arrive with an offer for Marcelo, Los Blancos might be tempted to cash in on him as it is hard to imagine him fighting his way back into Zidane’s team anytime soon.

Via France Football: Inter Miami Owner David Beckham wants to bring Marcelo to the MLS side 👀



Think it'll happen at some point? pic.twitter.com/bMY9YX5Csw — International Champions Cup (@IntChampionsCup) March 17, 2021

Advertisement

Real Madrid are currently third in the La Liga table, six points behind Atletico Madrid at the top of the table.

The La Liga giants are looking ahead to a busy summer and would have to depend on player sales to secure all their targets.