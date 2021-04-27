Real Madrid star makes transfer decision amid rumors of Premier League switch - Reports

Real Madrid centre-back Raphael Varane is reportedly preparing for his exit this summer and has been linked with a move to the Premier League.

Varane will have a year left on his contract with Los Blancos at the end of the season. As per Spanish news website AS, the Frenchman has been considering a move away from the club for several months now.

The 28-year-old has won everything at Real Madrid and considering that there is interest from the Premier League, a switch this summer is not improbable.

Varane refused to state anything about his future ahead of the Champions League clash with Chelsea on Tuesday and said he is solely focused on doing the best for his team in the final few weeks of the season. He told the media:

"I am focused on giving everything in this season finale."

Manchester United and Chelsea have been linked with Varane so far, with the two sides looking to sign defensive players this summer.

Real Madrid have a big decision to make regarding Raphael Varane

Varane has reportedly told his close associates that he wants to leave Real Madrid for a new challenge.

Ideally, Real Madrid would have liked to receive a good fee for him, but since he does not have a long-term contract at the club, they may not get their desired amount.

It remains to be seen how much of a hike they will give Varane if they offer him a new contract. With Sergio Ramos’ future still not sorted, Real Madrid have a difficult summer ahead.

Although David Alaba has been linked with a move and would serve as a natural replacement for Varane at left-centre-back, losing both Varane and Ramos in the same transfer window would be a blow.

Interest from the Premier League will be hard to turn down for Varane. Should Real Madrid get around £43 million, which is their asking price as per OkDiario, they will hope to reinvest it in strengthening their attack.

The Whites have been linked with big-money moves for the likes of Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe but may be able to afford just one of them.