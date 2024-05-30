Real Madrid star names Gareth Bale's bicycle kick against Liverpool in 2018 Final as his favorite UCL goal of all time

Real Madrid ace Jude Bellingham has said that Gareth Bale's goal in the 2018 UEFA Champions League final is his favorite in the competition's history. The Welsh winger was on the scoresheet as Los Blancos won the competition for an unprecedented third successive year.

Zinedine Zidane and his Real Madrid team achieved immortality by winning the UEFA Champions League thrice between 2015-16 and 2017-18. The French manager brought the best out of the club's superstars, particularly his expensively assembled attacking trio of Bale, Cristiano Ronaldo and Karim Benzema.

On Saturday (June 1), Jude Bellingham and Co. will look to write their own story by claiming a 15th UEFA Champions League title at the expense of Borussia Dortmund. Before the game, the young midfielder sat down for an interview with the club's media. He revealed his favorite goal in the competition (via @MadridXtra on X).

Trending

Expand Tweet

“My favourite goal I’ve seen in UCL? Probably Bale’s vs Liverpool.”

In the 2018 final in Cardiff, Gareth Bale came off the bench to deliver a Man of the Match display as his side won 3-1 against Liverpool. Sadio Mane (55') had canceled out Benzema's (51') opener.

Two minutes after his introduction in the second half, the Welshman scored a stunning bicycle kick. He connected perfectly to a cross from Marcelo to put his side in the lead in the 64th minute. He scored another long-range goal in the 83rd minute after Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius spilled the shot in his own net.

Meanwhile, Bellingham has had his fair share of game-changing moments in his brief time as a Real Madrid player this season. The 20-year-old scored twice to turn his first-ever El Clasico appearance on its head and give his side the win at Barcelona. He then scored a late winner to help his side come from behind and defeat Barcelona in the reverse fixture.

Coming up against his old team, Bellingham will be keen to have an impact on the game at Wembley on Saturday. The Englishman has tasted La Liga and Supercopa de Espana glory this season and will look to add a Champions League winner's medal to his collection.

Real Madrid travel to London with full squad ahead of Champions League final

Real Madrid have made the trip to London with all the members of their squad as they prepare to face Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League final. Carlo Ancelotti has named injured and fit players alike in his squad for Saturday's final.

Los Blancos will be without two players, Aurelien Tchouameni and David Alaba, for the game, but both have traveled to London. Both players have been ruled out through injury and are racing to be fit for the European Championship.

There is also a place in the squad for highly-rated youngster Mario Martin, who has made three senior appearances this season. Young goalkeeper Fran Gonzalez is also with the squad, as is high-flying teenager Arda Guler.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback