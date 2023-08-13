Real Madrid star reacts on social media as Eder Militao ruled out for atleast 6 months after picking up ACL injury

Real Madrid midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni reacted on social media to the news of Eder Militao's ACL injury. The Brazilian central defender is expected to be sidelined for at least six months.

Militao suffered an injury in the La Liga opening matchday against Athletico Bilbao on August 12. He is expected to be out for the foreseeable future as a result. He is one of the key players for the team and he will be a massive loss for them.

Tchuouameni reacted, writing:

"SHIT."

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti provided an update on Militao's injury as he said after the clash against Bilbao (via Fabrizio Romano):

“Militão has suffered a sprained knee. It doesn't look good. Torn ACL? We can’t rule out anything.”

His fears have come true as Miitao became the second Los Blancos first-team player after Thibaut Courtois to suffer an ACL injury this week. Both players will now undergo surgery and be out of action for a few months.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti spoke about Rodrygo

Rodrygo and Jude Bellingham were the stars of the show as Real Madrid earned a convincing 2-0 win against Athletic Bilbao in an away clash at San Mames.

Both Rodrygo and Bellingham were on the scoresheet in their first La Liga game of the season.

After the game, manager Carlo Ancelotti lauded Rodrygo as he started the campaign in a positive manner. He told the media (via Los Blancos' website):

“He possesses different characteristics to Joselu. He combined very well with Valverde and Carvajal on the right wing. He's adapting to this system very well, as is Vini Jr."

He added:

"They're very young and they're progressing nicely, but they need to continue with this progression. Hopefully Rodrygo can get more goals than he managed last season.”

Rodrygo scored 19 goals and provided 11 assists in 57 games. across competitions last season. He is yet again set to be a key player for the team this term, especially after Karim Benzema's departure.