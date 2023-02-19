Real Madrid star ready to betray Los Blancos and join La Liga side at the end of the season - Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Dani Ceballos is reportedly considering a move to Real Betis at the end of the season.

The Spanish player's dynamic performances in recent games have earned him maximum confidence from coach Carlo Ancelotti, who has given him more playing time. The Italian manager wants the 26-year-old to extend his contract with Los Blancos and continue playing for one of the biggest European clubs.

Ceballos has played a vital role in Real Madrid's recent success, especially in the Copa del Rey, where his performance helped the team reach the semifinals. His impressive displays have attracted interest from several other clubs, prompting Real Madrid to offer him a contract renewal.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Real Madrid are going to offer Dani Ceballos a contract renewal but it won't change his status: he won't get a salary increase and won't be a starter. Real Madrid are going to offer Dani Ceballos a contract renewal but it won't change his status: he won't get a salary increase and won't be a starter. @elmundoes 🚨 Real Madrid are going to offer Dani Ceballos a contract renewal but it won't change his status: he won't get a salary increase and won't be a starter. @elmundoes 🇪🇸 https://t.co/afzSE9VaP5

The 26-year-old midfielder is yet to accept the offer, as he is said to be considering various other options. According to Diariogol, Ceballos' representatives are negotiating a signing bonus for him to leave his current team and join Real Betis, which has reportedly expressed a willingness to pay up to €10 million.

Diario Gol @diarioGOLcom Los 10 millones que podrían cambiar el futuro de Ceballos: puede traicionar al Real Madrid dozz.es/_ukec2 Los 10 millones que podrían cambiar el futuro de Ceballos: puede traicionar al Real Madrid dozz.es/_ukec2

Real Betis have been hoping to sign Ceballos for years, and the midfielder becoming a free-agent in the summer will present the best opportunity to do so. The club's willingness to pay the bonus highlights their eagerness to bring back their prodigal son.

Despite Madrid's efforts to renew Ceballos' contract, the final decision rests with the player himself. The coming months will be crucial for the midfielder as he weighs his options and considers his future.

Real Madrid fans have been calling for Ceballos to stay with the team as he has played an important role this season, scoring one goal and providing six assists in 25 appearances. Nonetheless, the player's desire for a change of scenery may prove to be too strong to ignore.

Guillermo Rai @GuillerRai Everyone on their feet applauding to say goodbye to Dani Ceballos and chants of "Ceballos stay". It seems clear what the Bernabéu wants. Everyone on their feet applauding to say goodbye to Dani Ceballos and chants of "Ceballos stay". It seems clear what the Bernabéu wants. https://t.co/9uJTEmQfNj

Real Madrid to help club legend Marcelo in his recovery from injury after he terimnated his contract with Olympiacos

Real Madrid are reportedly set to help club legend Marcelo recover from an injury after he terminated his contract with Greek side Olympiacos, as per MARCA.

Madrid Xtra @MadridXtra Marcelo is currently injured and Real Madrid will help him to recover. Marcelo is currently injured and Real Madrid will help him to recover. @marca 🚨 Marcelo is currently injured and Real Madrid will help him to recover. @marca https://t.co/uPBPQBjOJc

The 34-year-old left-back had a disappointing time at the Greek club, playing only ten times and scoring three goals. He has had fitness struggles and has not played for over a month due to injury.

Madrid will provide training facilities to aid Marcelo's recovery, similar to what they did for Cristiano Ronaldo in 2022 after the World Cup. Marcelo will plan his next move in the coming months as he currently returns to Madrid to recover from injury.

Paul Merson predicts the result of Newcastle vs Liverpool and other PL GW 24 fixtures! Click here

Poll : 0 votes