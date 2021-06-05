Real Madrid star could retire this summer - Reports

Real Madrid loanee Gareth Bale is reportedly returning to the Spanish capital after a season-long loan with Tottenham Hotspur. The Welsh winger still has a year left on his current deal with Los Blancos.

According to Marca, Gareth Bale could shock the world by announcing his retirement after the Euro 2020 Championships this summer instead of returning to Real Madrid.

Gareth Bale joined Tottenham on a year-long loan deal last summer after becoming an outcast at Real Madrid during the 2019-20 campaign.

The 31-year-old endured a hot and cold season with Tottenham. After a slow start to his second spell with the north London club, Bale became an integral member of Tottenham's squad.

The Real Madrid loanee was unable to make the desired impact in the Premier League with Tottenham, but put in a number of impressive performances for the club in the Europa League and domestic Cup competitions.

Gareth Bale finished the season with an impressive sixteen goals in 34 appearances for Tottenham Hotspur. This has led many fans to believe the club could look to re-sign Bale on loan from Real Madrid this summer.

However, others suggest Real Madrid's recent appointment of Carlo Ancelotti could result in Gareth Bale favoring a return to the Santiago Bernabeu. Bale enjoyed some of his best years at Real Madrid under the management of the Italian manager.

Gareth Bale and Carlo Ancelotti won the Champions League and Copa Del Rey during their time together at Real Madrid.

The latest reports, however, suggest Gareth Bale could announce his retirement from football this summer. The former PFA Player of the Year reportedly lacks the passion that he once had during the prime of his career.

🗣️ Gareth Bale: "Ancelotti is a great coach and a great person, we had an amazing time together, I'm sure he will achieve great things at Real Madrid." 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇮🇹 pic.twitter.com/NM4fUPFt1a — Infinite Madrid (@InfiniteMadrid) June 4, 2021

Also Read: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Update on Lionel Messi's Barcelona future, Chelsea's plan for the summer and more

Gareth Bale is likely to reunite with Carlo Ancelotti at Real Madrid despite reports of early retirement

Wales Training Session

Italian manager Carlo Ancelotti is widely regarded as one of the best man-managers in world football. The new Real Madrid boss has coached some of the best footballers the game has ever seen.

Ancelotti will be keen to work with and rejuvenate the careers of players such as Gareth Bale and Eden Hazard during his second spell with Real Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti thinks Gareth Bale has a future at Real Madrid 👀🔥 pic.twitter.com/GXRr6Lzn8m — Goal (@goal) June 2, 2021

Gareth Bale has shown glimpses of his class and ability during his loan spell with Tottenham this season and could look to return to Real Madrid to prove that he still has the quality and ambition to help the Spanish giants win trophies next season.

Kindly help Sportskeeda's Football section improve. Take a 30-second survey now.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee