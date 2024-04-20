Real Madrid star returns to training ahead of Barcelona clash

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has returned to training ahead of his side's El Clasico encounter with title rivals Barcelona tomorrow (April 21).

Courtois, 31, was pictured back in first-team training on Saturday, a major boost for Carlo Ancelotti. The Belgian shot-stopper has missed the entire season thus far due to an ACL injury.

The three-time La Liga champion was expected to return in March but picked up a new knee injury. There was a feeling that he'd sit out the whole campaign due to the fresh setback.

However, Courtois is back on the training pitch with Real Madrid targeting a continental treble. They've already won the Supercopa de Espana, top of La Liga, and booked their place in the UEFA Champions League quarterfinals.

Ancelotti's Madrid host Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu on Sunday and can move 11 points clear with a win. Ukrainian goalkeeper Andriy Lunin has deputized for Courtois during the season and has majorly impressed.

Lunin, 25, has appeared 27 times across competitions, keeping 12 clean sheets. He saved two penalties as Los Blancos knocked Manchester City out of the Champions League on April 17 with a 4-3 penalty shootout win (4-4 aggregate).

Real Madrid look set to be without Ferland Mendy against Barcelona

Ferland Mendy is a doubt for El Clasico.

Ferland Mendy looks set to miss Real Madrid's top-of-the-table clash with Barcelona. The French defender is suffering from an overload in his left leg, per The Athletic's Guillermo Rai.

Mendy hasn't trained with Ancelotti's side ahead of the Barca game. It appears the left-back won't be available although Madrid haven't completely ruled him out just yet.

The 28-year-old France international has made 32 appearances across competitions and scored one goal. The La Liga leaders may have to turn to Fran Garcia and will likely be tasked with keeping Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal quiet.

Yamal is one of the Blaugrana's rising stars and has been in excellent form during a breakout season. Garcia will have to be at his best to deal with the exciting Spanish winger's threat.

Garcia, 24, has come in and out of Ancelotti's side this season with question marks over his defensive abilities. He's started 14 of 26 games across competitions, posting five assists for Los Merengues.

Real Madrid will also be without David Alaba on Sunday due to the Austrian defender's ACL injury. He's been absent since December and looks likely to miss the rest of the campaign.

