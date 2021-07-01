Real Madrid star reveals some of the dressing room secrets

Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois has spilled some of the dressing room secrets in a recent interview with French football program Telefoot (via MARCA).

The Real Madrid number one has revealed different characters within the dressing room, right from the best dressed to the player who has the most style.

In the interview, Courtois said that Dani Carvajal, Nacho and Luka Modrić hate losing and are the grumpiest.

"When we play games and take photos of the winners say they're like 'vinegar,' because they get a little angry. They're the three who least like losing," said the 29-year-old.

Courtois also revealed that Marcelo, Toni Kroos and the outgoing captain Sergio Ramos are the funniest players within the Real Madrid dressing room.

The Belgian later named the likes of Marco Asensio and Sergio Ramos as the best dressed and most styled amongst all Los Blancos' players. He said:

"Marco Asensio dresses well and Ramos has style. For fashionistas, I think, he has good style. It wouldn't be what I'd wear, but he comes in dressed well. Mariano [Diaz], too. And Carvajal."

Thibaut Courtois joined Real Madrid from Chelsea in the summer of 2018 and has established himself as one of Los Blancos' key players. The 29-year-old is currently playing for Belgium at Euro 2020, where he has only conceded once.

Belgium are due to play Italy in the quarterfinals of Euro 2020.

Real Madrid set to have a massive summer transfer window

Real Madrid went trophyless last season after city-rivals Atletico Madrid pipped them to the La Liga title. Los Blancos lost to eventual champions Chelsea in the Champions League semi-finals.

Real Madrid are in for a massive summer as they look to rebuild their squad under the returning Carlo Ancelotti. The primary focus for the club would be to replace outgoing captain Sergio Ramos. Los Blancos are also at risk of losing Raphael Varane this summer to Manchester United.

The Spanish giants are also in the market for a new central midfielder. The current trio of Kroos, Casemiro and Modric are getting older and would need replacing sooner rather than later.

