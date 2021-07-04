Real Madrid star reveals his plans of ending his career at the Santiago Bernabeu 

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos has revealed his plans to end his illustrious career at the Santiago Bernabeu in 2023, according to Managing Madrid.

Toni Kroos announced his retirement from international football after Germany were knocked out by England in the Round of 16 of the ongoing Euro 2020. However, speaking to German publication Bild, Kroos has revealed that he will end his club career at Real Madrid in 2023. Kroos said,

“I believe that the year 2023 is appropriate, I will be 33 years old. I will decide whether I will renew for a season or two, that is still open for discussion, but I am completely sure that I will retire at Real Madrid."

Toni Kroos is currently 31 years old and still has two years remaining on his Real Madrid contract. Despite being one of the key players in their recent success under the management of Zinedine Zidane, Los Blancos might not offer the former German international a new deal.

Real Madrid are already in search of new midfielders as they plan to replace the aging trio of Kroos, Modric and Casemiro in the near future.

Kroos believes he is more appreciated in Spain and Real Madrid than in Germany

In the aforementioned interview, Toni Kroos said despite representing Germany for 11 years, he still isn't appreciated enough like he does in Spain and Real Madrid. Kroos added,

“I don’t want to accuse everyone in Germany because there are many fans that appreciate me but at times I had the feeling that some didn’t appreciate what I did over my 11 years there. It’s different in Spain, everyone has been grateful to me since my first match seven years ago."

Toni Kroos joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2014. Since then the German has played more than 300 games for Los Blancos, helping them win two La Liga titles and three consecutive Champions Leagues.

Kroos decided to retire from international football after representing Germany 106 times, which saw him play a vital role in Die Mannschaft's 2014 World Cup win over Lionel Messi's Argentina.

