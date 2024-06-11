Real Madrid star Rodrygo believes current Brazil squad has the ability to become the best national team in the world

Real Madrid forward Rodrygo believes that Brazil are capable of becoming the best international team in the world and beating Argentina at Copa America 2024. The south American rivals are favorites for the title and are expected to face each other at some point in the tournament.

During a conversation with Brazilian publication Placar, Rodrygo stated that his national team is capable of lifting the Copa America trophy in the USA this year. The Los Blancos forward insisted that his side can topple world champions Argentina.

"Brazil, in every competition, every game, are always favorites. Of course we are behind Argentina, they are the world champions, current champions of the Copa América as well, but we are with all the ability to change this situation and make Brazil return to be the best in America and the best in the world," Rodrygo said.

Trending

Expand Tweet

Seleção will start their Copa America run against Costa Rica on Monday, June 24. Argentina, on the other hand, will open their campaign against Canada on Thursday, June 20.

Real Madrid star Rodrygo will wear Brazil's iconic number 10 Jersey at Copa America

Real Madrid and Brazil forward Rodrygo will be keen to help his team win the upcoming Copa America in the USA. Seleção are one of the favorites to win the competition, with the South American nation boasting some of the best players in the world.

The Los Blancos forward has enjoyed a fine campaign with his club, lifting La Liga and UEFA Champions League titles. He scored 17 goals and provided nine assists in 51 appearances for the club across competitions.

Rodrygo's pursuit of glory with Brazil will be aided by his Real Madrid teammate Vinicius Jr., who is in aiming for a potential Ballon d’Or win. If Vinicius can guide his national team to the Cop America title, it will help his chances of winning the individual honor greatly.

Rodrygo will sport Brazil's iconic number 10 jersey in the upcoming tournament, which has previously been worn by legends like Pele, Rivelino, Zico, Rivaldo, Ronaldinho, and Kaka.