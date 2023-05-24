Real Madrid star Rodrygo dedicates goal against Rayo Vallecano to Vincius Jr with supportive celebration amid racism row

The recent 2-1 clash between Real Madrid and Rayo Vallecano was a thrilling encounter laced with a powerful statement against racism. Rodrygo, who scored the winning goal for the hosts, raised his fist as a supportive celebration to Vinicius Jr, who has undergone racist attacks this season.

The Madridistas hosted their city rivals without the services of their prodigious talent, Vinicius Junior. The forward watched from the stands as his side responded to his absence with a gritty 2-1 victory, proving their mettle and fortitude.

As the clock ticked on in the tense competition, it was the night's hero, Rodrygo, who emerged as the beacon of hope for Real Madrid. With the scoreboard deadlocked at 1-1, Rodrygo seemed on a mission. His dogged resolve was seen on display, as he orchestrated a moment of pure magic.

Darting towards the box, he perfectly weighted a low drive into the bottom right corner, breaching the Rayo Vallecano defense with precision and calmness. The goal was a spectacle, but it was Rodrygo's subsequent celebration that caught everyone's attention.

Standing tall, he raised a clenched fist - a universal symbol of defiance and unity. This was a clear and resounding message of support for his compatriot, Vinicius Jr, who had recently been the victim of a deplorable racial incident during their weekend clash in Valencia.

As the echoes of racial abuse continue to ring in La Liga, a fresh chapter unfolded with former Real Madrid president, Ramon Calderon, disagreeing with Vinicius Junior's recent comments.

The talented Brazilian was at the receiving end of racially-charged chants from fans during Madrid's 1-0 defeat against Valencia. Deeply upset by the incident, Vinicius branded the prestigious La Liga a "racist league".

However, Calderon has now challenged the young player's claims, indicating that these instances are outliers and do not represent the spirit of Spanish football. Speaking on Argentinian radio show Super Deportivo Radio (via Daily Post), Calderon explained:

“These are isolated situations. Spain is not a racist country, everyone who has come here knows it. These are unfortunate events, which do not represent Spanish football. These situations are uncontrollable because any coward can launch these insults.”

With these comments, the Real Madrid ex-president seemed to distance the league from the actions of the abusive individuals. He added:

“Vinicius’ statements were at a difficult time, the player is in a moment of anger. I think that in a few days, he will be sorry for what he said."

Given the political climate of the modern world, it will be interesting to see how this story unfolds.

