Real Madrid star's wage demands revealed as Manchester United plot transfer: Reports

According to RMC Sport, Manchester United or any other club interested in signing Sergio Ramos would have to pay the former Real Madrid defender €12 million per year in wages to secure his services.

On Wednesday, it was confirmed that Ramos would be leaving Real Madrid after 16 years at the club. The news came after protracted contract talks over the season between Ramos and Real Madrid did not reach any concrete agreement. The 35-year-old is now set to walk away from the Bernabeu on a free transfer this summer.

Official. Sergio Ramos LEAVES Real Madrid, just been confirmed by the club. ⚪️🇪🇸 #SergioRamos #Ramos — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 16, 2021

Recent reports from the RMC have now said interested clubs would have to pay an annual salary of €12 million to Ramos. A return to Sevilla has been touted in the last few days while Manchester United, PSG and recently Chelsea have been rumored to be interested in Sergio Ramos.

Manchester United are in the market for a center back and have been linked to Villarreal defender Pau Torres and Sevilla's Jules Kounde, as well as Ramos' Real Madrid team-mate Raphael Varane. However, acquiring Sergio Ramos on a free transfer from Real Madrid is believed to be very appealing to Manchester United and a move in the summer is thought to be in the works.

PSG, Sevilla, Manchester United and possibly Chelsea are interested in Sergio Ramos. [@mohamedbouhafsi via @RMCsport] — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) June 18, 2021

Ramos was close to switching Real Madrid for Manchester United in 2015

Real Madrid CF v RCD Mallorca - La Liga

Manchester United were interested in signing Ramos back in 2015 with the Red Devils manager at the time Louis van Gaal having expressed confidence in getting the top-rated defender to move to Old Trafford.

Ramos has now confirmed that a move was really in the works and he was open to it. However, a contract extension was offered to him by Real Madrid which convinced him to remain in the Spanish capital.

In his farewell ceremony at the Santiago Bernabeu, he said,

"I considered changing for a while but Real Madrid was always my priority and there were no economic reasons. Did I feel cheated [by Madrid]? No, but I did feel disappointed for a while. There were some troubles that came to an end."

Ramos revealed that Real Madrid had offered him a one-year contract with a 10% reduction in salary. He held out for a two-year deal, but softened his stance. He said,

"I said 'ok' but they told me the offer that was on the table had expired. I respect their decision but it was a surprise," he told a news conference.

"I didn't realise the offer had an expiry date. There will be many opinions about me but I'd prefer people to know the full story first and the president and club know it wasn't about money, they offered me one year and I wanted two."

Ramos is currently a free agent and was a surprise exclusion from Spain's squad for the ongoing European Championship. He is, however, expected to have a plethora of options to select his future club ahead of next season.

