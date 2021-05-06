Real Madrid star could secure shock move to Premier League side: Reports

Real Madrid star Gareth Bale, currently on loan at Tottenham Hotspur for the rest of the season, could extend his stay in the Premier League beyond the summer but at a different club.

According to the Mirror, the Welshman could move to Everton in the summer. Bale has played under current Toffees manager Carlo Ancelotti during the latter’s time at Real Madrid. The duo won the UEFA Champions League and the Copa Del Rey in 2014, so the Italian could like to reunite with his former player at Goodison Park next season.

Bale rose to prominence during his first stint at Tottenham Hotspur. His brilliant form earned him a move to Real Madrid in the summer of 2013. Since then, the Welshman has gone on to win every trophy possible with Los Blancos, including four UEFA Champions League titles and two La Liga trophies. He eventually secured a loan move back to his old hunting ground last summer after falling apart with current Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane.

Bale’s second coming at Tottenham Hotspur has hardly gone to plan, but the Welshman has still managed 14 goals from 30 appearances. Spurs have the option of extending Bale's loan deal, but Ancelotti is apparently eager for a reunion with the player he signed as a Real Madrid manager.

Meanwhile, Zidane seemingly does not want the Welshman in his team, so Los Blancos may not mind offloading the player, who earns a mammoth weekly salary of £650,000.

Tottenham Hotspur are currently paying half of those wages, but with Bale’s current deal expiring in the summer of 2022, Everton could be looking to sign the Welshman on a cut-price deal.

The Toffees struck a deal with Real Madrid for the services of James Rodriguez last summer. Even though it was initially reported that Everton paid £22 million for the Colombian, it was later revealed that James Rodriguez had signed for free.

Despite having a year left on his contract, Los Blancos allowed the player to leave for free, simply to remove him from their wage bill. The Toffees would hope that something similar happens with Gareth Bale as well.

The Real Madrid player has hit a higher gear since the departure of Jose Mourinho, scoring a hat-trick against Sheffield United over the weekend.

Gareth Bale's recent performances indicate he still has a lot to offer on the pitch, so Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti will hope that he can secure the Welshman’s signature in the summer.