Real Madrid star Sergio Ramos to sign lucrative deal with Manchester United - Reports

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos has reportedly rejected Real Madrid's final contract proposal and is set for a sensational move to Manchester United.

The Spaniard's contract with the La Liga giants is set to expire at the end of the season, which means he can begin negotiations with potential suitors.

According to Todofichajes, Sergio Ramos has rejected Real Madrid's contract offer and has decided to move to the Premier League. The report claims that the defender's agent will travel to England next week to sign a deal with Manchester United.

Real Madrid had reportedly offered the 34-year-old a two-year contract extension which included a 10% reduction on his current terms. However, the veteran centre-back now has his eyes set on a two-year-deal with Manchester United, which is said to be worth £200,000 per week in wages.

The Red Devils have often been linked with a move for Sergio Ramos in recent years and could now get their man on a free transfer this summer.

Manchester United are currently in the market for a top-quality defender to partner Harry Maguire at the heart of their defence. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer lacks faith in Victor Lindelof and Eric Bailly and is keen to sign Sergio Ramos from Real Madrid.

The Red Devils will, however, face stiff competition from Paris Saint-Germain. The Ligue 1 champions are reportedly willing to offer the Real Madrid skipper a three-year deal worth €30 million. Unfortunately for them, he is said to prefer a move to the Premier League.

👀 @SergioRamos is rumoured to be in a 'strong position' to join United next summer.



🏆 Attack wins you games, defence wins you titles. pic.twitter.com/7RnNbt26XC — Man United News (@ManUtdMEN) February 4, 2021

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is desperate to keep hold of Sergio Ramos amid Manchester United rumours

Real Madrid skipper Sergio Ramos is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League

Advertisement

Sergio Ramos' potential exit will be a massive blow to Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane. The defender was instrumental in the club's La Liga triumph last season and continues to be a key player in the squad even at the age of 34.

Zinedine Zidane has made it clear that he wants to retain Ramos' services when he recently said:

"Yes, we all want [ contracts to be signed]. We want the situation to be sorted as quickly as possible. It's in everyone's interests, it would be good for everyone, so hopefully it can be sorted out quickly."

Sergio Ramos's agent will travel to Manchester in the next week to secure the 34 year old's move to Old Trafford on a free transfer in the summer. Ramos will reportedly choose United over PSG and sign a 2 year deal earning £200K P/W in Manchester👀⚽️ #ManUtd #Ramos pic.twitter.com/7AezJvo5HC — Football Transfers⚽️ (@Transfers) February 8, 2021

Real Madrid are, however, preparing for life without Sergio Ramos and are reportedly close to signing David Alaba on a free transfer from Bayern Munich. Los Blancos are said to have a pre-contract agreement with the Austrian defender.