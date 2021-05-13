Real Madrid star set to leave the club at the end of the season - Reports

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is reportedly set to leave the club this summer.

The 35-year-old's deal with Los Blancos is set to expire at the end of the season, which means he will be available as a free agent in the upcoming transfer market.

According to Marca, Real Madrid and Sergio Ramos have hit a wall in negotiations over a contract extension. The Spaniard is reportedly willing to take a ten percent pay cut but is looking for a two-year extension, while Los Blancos are willing to offer only one year. The defender's next transfer is likely to be the last of his football career.

Sergio Ramos joined Real Madrid from Sevilla in 2005. During his 16 years with the club, he has gone on to become one of the best defenders of his generation. He has amassed over 670 appearances in all competitions for Real Madrid and has scored 101 goals for the club.

The center-back is also the most-capped player in the history of the Spanish national team, having made 180 appearances for the club.

Manchester United and PSG have shown a keen interest in Sergio Ramos. The Ligue 1 giants reportedly offered the defender a three-year contract worth €30 million last summer, but he opted to stay at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid are reportedly open to parting ways with Sergio Ramos, thanks to impressive performances from Eder Militao and Nacho in recent weeks. They are also set to sign Bayern Munich star David Alaba on a free transfer this summer.

Real Madrid will be desperate to keep hold of Raphael Varane if Sergio Ramos leaves the club

Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos is one of the best defenders of his generation

With Sergio Ramos set to leave the Spanish capital at the end of the season, Real Madrid will be desperate to keep hold of Raphael Varane.

The Frenchman has just one year left on his current deal with Real Madrid and is reportedly keen on a move to the Premier League.

Manchester United are rumored to be the 27-year-old's desired destination, but Real Madrid will look to do everything in their power to keep hold of the defender.