Real Madrid star sign preliminary 4-year contract with Barcelona - Reports 

According to RAC 1, as reported by Sportsmole, Real Madrid star Marco Asensio has signed a preliminary four-year contract with Barcelona.

The former RCD Mallorca star is in the final year of his contract with Los Blancos. The player is subject to negotiations with other clubs regarding a free transfer from January.

However, the winger recently ruled out the possibility of making a move to the Madrid giants' biggest rivals as he told COPE:

"I haven't thought about it. I can't give you an answer right now. Many friends have told me about the news that Barca want to sign me. I've received about 200 messages. There are a lot of rumors and a lot of things we don't know. In 2023, I will be able to sign with any club because my contract ends." (h/t sportsmole)

Other European giants like Liverpool, AC Milan, Manchester United and Arsenal are also interested in the player.

A direct move between Barcelona and Real Madrid is a rarity. Javier Saviola and Luis Figo have joined Los Blancos from the Catalan club before. Figo's transfer was the subject of massive controversy and drew adverse reactions.

Luis Enrique is the only player to make a move in the opposite direction as the current spain manager became a Blaugrana player after ending his time with the All Whites.

Asensio has played 239 games across all competitions for the Madrid giants, scoring 50 goals and providing 24 assists. He has won three UEFA Champions League titles, three La Liga titles and several more honors during his time at the club.

However, he has struggled for gametime so far this season, playing only 47 minute of football under Carlo Ancelotti.

Former Real Madrid star advised Cristiano Ronaldo to retire

Cristiano Ronaldo has had a barren run of form so far this season, scoring only once for club and country in 10 games.

Former Real Madrid star Antonio Cassano advised the club's all-time top scorer to hang up the boots. He said this in an interview with Cabine Desportiva (via Mirror):

"At this point, Cristiano should do himself a favor and understand that if you don't reach a certain level, you should close the shop. He won everything, he was a phenomenon. Stop! You have to stop or you'll only run into the bench."

