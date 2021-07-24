Real Madrid star tests positive for COVID-19

Real Madrid forward Karim Benzema has reportedly tested positive for COVID-19 after returning to the club's pre-season training camp on Friday. The Frenchman returned from vacation after international duty with France at Euro 2020.

The 33-year has been a talisman for Real Madrid since the departure of Cristiano Ronaldo to Juventus in the summer of 2018. Benzema single-handedly led Real Madrid to a La Liga title during the 2019-20 season. He had scored 21 goals in 37 league games that year.

Benzema further improved his numbers last season when he scored 23 goals in just 34 La Liga appearances. He was, however, unable to lead Real Madrid to the La Liga title as the club finished second. Real Madrid were also knocked out of the Champions League at the semi-final stage by Chelsea.

Karim Benzema has lacked any sort of back-up or adequate striker partner in recent years at Real Madrid, and has therefore had to shoulder much of the goal-scoring responsibility himself.

Benzema's incredible performances for Real Madrid earned him a place in Didier Deschamps' France squad for Euro 2020. He was selected for his national team for the first time in five years. Benzema scored a brace against Portugal in the group stage and a brace against Switzerland in the round of 16 for France at Euro 2020.

The 33-year-old striker recently tested positive for COVID-19. A number of Real Madrid players were infected last season. Raphael Varane, Dani Carvajal, Nacho, Eden Hazard, and former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane had all suffered from COVID-19 during the course of last season.

Karim Benzema's contamination has coincided with the rise in the number of COVID-19 cases in several countries throughout Europe due to the Delta variant.

Real Madrid should look to sign a striker this summer to provide back-up to Karim Benzema

Real Madrid have been heavily dependent on the goal-scoring abilities of Karim Benzema in recent years. The poor form of the likes of Eden Hazard, Vinicius Jr., and Rodrygo is likely to force the club to sign a striker this summer.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for PSG striker Kylian Mbappe in recent months, but will struggle to raise the capital required to fund a move for the Frenchman this summer.

Real Madrid could look to sign Manchester United outcast Anthony Martial. The Frenchman has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford since Manchester United completed the signing of Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

