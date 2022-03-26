"I was very happy when I got out of there" - Real Madrid star Toni Kroos comments on what happened after El Clasico defeat to Barcelona

Carlo Ancelotti's Real Madrid hosted Barcelona on Sunday night for the third El Clasico of the season. Already sitting at the top of the table, Madrid were hoping to extend their lead to 15 points. However, Xavi's troops had other ideas.

The hosts were left embarrassed as they were dominated in a 4-0 loss. A brace from former Arsenal man Pierre Emerick Aubameyang and goals from Ferran Torres and Ronald Araujo capped off a brilliant team display.

African Hub @TheAfrican_Hub Gabon National Aubameyang has scored in each of his last five appearances and against Real Madrid in his first El Classico



Auba is now the first player to score in five consecutive matches against Real Madrid in the 21st century. He is making Africa and Barca Proud Gabon National Aubameyang has scored in each of his last five appearances and against Real Madrid in his first El Classico Auba is now the first player to score in five consecutive matches against Real Madrid in the 21st century. He is making Africa and Barca Proud https://t.co/SN3OmC1hTx

German midfielder Toni Kroos was in the middle, next to usual partners, Casemeiro and Luka Modric, but was substituted at the break for Camavinga after he suffered a cut to his leg.

"I had a wound and they had to sew up the meat on my tibia with three stitches. I saw that I was bleeding, but I didn't really notice it."

Speaking on the 'Simply Mal Luppen' podcast, Kroos spoke about how he felt after being surrounded by Barcelona players whilst they were in 'doping control'.

"A 0-4 loss , a flesh wound and the night was completed in the 80th minute when the doctor arrived and said who had to go to doping control. Piqué and Jordi Alba were there too. No, we talked. Vinicius and I were the gang of losers. So I was very happy when I got out of there."

Real Madrid have been the frontrunners to secure the La Liga title this season. This loss will not knock them off balance in the pursuit of the title as they are still nine points clear of second-placed Sevilla.

El Clasico's fading charm

The El Clasico has always been a spectacle for any football fan. Seeing two of the world's biggest clubs, with the world's biggest players, go head-to-head, while fighting for the league title, is among sports' biggest spectacles.

However, in recent years it has been different. Barcelona have been a shadow of their former self since the departure of Pep Guardiola. They have not been able to showcase themselves. Real Madrid, on the other hand, have just been steady.

Barcelona haven't won a league title since the 2018-19 season, meaning this has now been their longest drought of a La Liga title since the 1993-94 campaign.

FCBarcelonaFl @FCBarcelonaFl #OTD in 2019, Barcelona defeated Levante 1-0 with a goal by Messi to win their 26th La Liga title #fcblive 🔙 #OTD in 2019, Barcelona defeated Levante 1-0 with a goal by Messi to win their 26th La Liga title #fcblive https://t.co/7mgoAetPqC

The loss of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi has also dulled down the event, giving non-Spanish football fans less reason to watch the clash.

