Real Madrid star Toni Kroos reacts on social media as US men's basketball team slump to shock loss against Germany in FIBA World Cup S/F

Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to react after seeing Germany defeat USA in the 2023 FIBA World Cup. The Europeans claimed victory in a historic match to reach the final of the tournament in the Philippines.

Germany recorded a 113-111 win over the USA in the highest-scoring FIBA World Cup semifinal match ever to book their place in the final. They punished every mistake from the Americans and took full advantage of their superior size to win.

Rated as one of the best basketball teams in the world, the USA were one of the favourites to win the tournament. The first warning signs, however, came when they lost to Lithuania in their final group game. They went on to pummel Italy before facing Germany for a place in the final.

The Germans won the game following admirable contributions from the entire team, with Andreas Obst leading the charge with 24 points. NBA star Franz Wagner also scored 22 points for the Germans. Their performance drew applause from fans on social media, including footballer Kroos, whose post on X showed his surprise.

The post has garnered 15,300 likes, mostly from football fans who follow the midfielder. Germany stunned the NBA's stars to emerge as the winners of the clash. They will now face fellow Europeans Serbia in their first-ever appearance in a FIBA World Cup final. The USA will face Canada for third place in the tournament.

What is Toni Kroos up to at the moment?

With club football on hold due to the international break, midfielder Toni Kroos is in Spain with Real Madrid preparing for the resumption of the 2023-24 season. The Los Blancos star is not on international duty, after retiring from international football in 2021. He earned 106 caps for his country and won the 2014 FIFA World Cup amongst other honors.

The 33-year-old will be keen to feature when Los Blancos return to action by welcoming Real Sociedad on September 17th. He has played four times for Real Madrid in La Liga season, racking up a total of 164 minutes. He has recorded one assist as Real Madrid have secured a 100% record in their opening four gamess.

Toni Kroos is in the final year of his Real Madrid contract, having signed an extension until 2024. The German star has hinted at retirement upon leaving the Spanish giants. It remains to be seen whether he extends it or hangs up his boots at the end of the season.