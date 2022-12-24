Real Madrid star Toni Kroos takes hilarious dig at pundit for claiming he is responsible for Germany's early FIFA World Cup exit

Real Madrid star Toni Kroos has responded to a pundit's bizarre claim that he was responsible for Germany's poor run in the recently concluded 2022 FIFA World Cup.

While several Real Madrid players were at the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar, Kroos was among those who were not on international duty. He watched his country Germany fail to get past the group stages from his home.

Kroos was not considered for Hansi Flick's squad for the World Cup because he retired from international football in July 2021. However, that did not stop journalist Cristina Cubero from blaming him for Germany's early exit from the tournament.

Speaking on the Spanish TV show El Chiringuito, Cubero bizarrely named the midfielder as one of the biggest disappointments of the World Cup. She suggested that he was to blame for Germany's underperformance.

The 32-year-old has now taken to social media to respond to Cubero's odd claim on television. He notably used his humor to take a sly dig at the pundit, who was seemingly unaware of his absence from the national team.

Kroos wrote on Twitter:

"Sabía que alguien me iba a echar la culpa😂 (I knew someone was going to blame)"

Kroos, though, was not the only Real Madrid star to be the subject of criticism from Cubero. The journalist also named Los Blancos forward Vinicius Jr. as one of the worst performers at the World Cup.

However, fans were quick to point out that Vinicius contributed towards three goals for Brazil in Qatar. Cubero's comments have evidently backfired as she has been mercilessly trolled by supporters, with Kroos also joining the party.

Real Madrid return to action next weekend

Real Madrid's last competitive match was a 2-1 win against Cadiz in La Liga on November 10. They have not been in action for over a month as club football was paused for the World Cup.

With the tournament now done and dusted, Los Blancos are preparing to return to action soon. They are scheduled to lock horns with Real Valladolid in the league on December 30 in their first match after the World Cup.

Carlo Ancelotti and Co. are currently placed second on the table with 35 points from 14 matches. They will be determined to leapfrog arch-rivals and current table-toppers Barcelona to defend their title in the second half of the season.

The Madrid giants will thus want the likes of Kroos to be firing on all cylinders when they return to action. The German notably scored and assisted a goal each in their victory over Cadiz before the World Cup.

