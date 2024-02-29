Real Madrid star unhappy with his role at the club, wants more clarity from coaching staff - Reports

Real Madrid goalkeeper Kepa Arrizabalaga has been reported to be unhappy with his role at the Santiago Bernabeu after having joined on loan. Los Blancos signed the goalkeeper on loan from Chelsea following an injury to Thibaut Courtois at the start of the season.

After spending a year in the wilderness, Kepa regained his starting berth at Stamford Bridge after Graham Potter arrived, and he thrived. The Spaniard was set to start the 2023-24 season as the Blues' first-choice between the sticks, but circumstances changed.

The 29-year-old received offers from both Bayern Munich and Real Madrid, who had lost goalkeepers Manuel Neuer and Courtois to injury, and chose to return to Spain. A loan deal was arranged, and he quickly began to start games for the Spanish giants shortly after his arrival.

In the months that followed, however, 25-year-old Ukraine international Andriy Lunin, who was the understudy to Courtois, began to stake his claim. The Ukrainian put up performance after performance and gradually dethroned Kepa Arrizabalaga as the regular starter.

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti has refused to clarify who his preferred choice is between both goalkeepers, leading to frustration for Kepa. The Chelsea loanee expects more communication from the manager to clarify the goalkeeping situation at the club, as per The Athletic.

Kepa joined the Spanish giants in the hope of securing a permanent deal at the end of his loan spell, but recent events do not point to that. He has featured 18 times this season, keeping seven clean sheets and conceding 18 goals.

Lunin has become the side's unofficial first-choice goalkeeper and has played 19 times, conceding 14 goals and keeping nine clean sheets. Kepa last featured for the side in a league match against Almeria on January 21.

Real Madrid set to target Antonio Silva

Real Madrid are prepared to join a host of European sides to try and sign defender Antonio Silva. The Portuguese youngster is regarded as one of the best in the world among his age group and is attracting concrete interest.

Los Blancos have had a nightmare at centre-back for much of the season, as they have been forced to use makeshift players due to injury. They lost Eder Militao to a season-ending injury and have been forced to play the likes of Aurelien Tchouameni and Dani Carvajal.

Benfica starlet Silva has emerged as a top talent for the side, and the 20-year-old has caught the attention of Los Blancos, as per TEAMTalk. He is also on the radar of Arsenal, Manchester United and Chelsea, all of whom are interested in him.

Silva has a release clause of €100 million in his contract with Benfica, which is set to run until 2027. The youngster has made 35 appearances for the Portuguese side this season.