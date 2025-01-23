Real Madrid star Vinicius and Barcelona ace Raphinha make feelings clear about Neymar returning to Brazilian league

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr. and Barcelona ace Raphinha have shared their feelings about their compatriot Neymar Jr returning to the Brazilian league. The Al-Hilal star is widely speculated to be returning to his boyhood side Santos this winter.

Neymar's stint in Saudi Arabia was marred with injuries, which hindered him from performing at his best potential. The Selecao ace appeared in only seven games for Al-Hilal, contributing one goal and three assists. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Brazilian's former club Santos has submitted a loan proposal to Al-Hilal for the forward.

Neymar's current contract with Al-Hilal ends in June 2025 but he is reportedly set to leave the club in January. The superstar forward has been heavily linked with a return to his boyhood side if he were to depart the Saudi Pro League outfit. In that context, his compatriots Raphinha and Vinicius Jr. shared their thoughts about the former Barcelona star's potential return to Brazilian football.

Raphinha said (via TNT Sports Brasil h/t Global Esporte):

"I think him returning to compete at a high level, and in my opinion the Brazilian [league] is at a high level, will be good not only for him, but for everyone. I think a player like him can never stand still, not be active. What is happening at his club may be hindering him from returning to his best physically."

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr was also keen on Neymar's return to Santos and added (via ESPN):

"For Brazil it is important to have a player like Ney, even more so at Santos, which is his home, where he played so many games. Ney is our idol and we hope he can return to play as soon as possible. May he be able to calmly take the best decision for him and his family."

The former Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar was unregistered in the Saudi Pro League this season owing to his long-term ACL injury. Al-Hilal boss Jorge Jesus also mentioned that he is unlikely to be registered again due to his unavailability. However, he can still play in the AFC Champions League as long as he's with the club.

"I don’t regret my choice" - Neymar Jr. explains why he joined Barcelona over Real Madrid

In a recent interview on Romario's podcast, Neymar Jr explained his choice of joining Barcelona over Real Madrid. Both clubs were in a race to sign the Brazilian superstar from Santos but he moved to the Camp Nou in 2013. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

“I don’t regret my choice to pick Barcelona over Real Madrid. I went with my heart there. I obviously wanted to play with Messi! Barça was the team I loved. I always watched, since the era of Ronaldinho I always said: I want to play there. It happened.”

"Both presidents were talking to me. I couldn’t rationalize. I imagined myself playing for both. But then my heart spoke louder. I ended up choosing Barcelona.”

Neymar has contributed 105 goals and 76 assists in 186 outings for Barcelona across competitions. He was also a part of their 2014-15 treble-winning squad. He also formed one of the greatest attacking trios in football alongside Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez at the club.

Throughout his career, the Brazilian has faced Real Madrid 12 times in his career. He has scored thrice and delivered seven assists against them. He has won and lost five games each and drew twice against Real Madrid.

