Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. gifts jersey to Manchester United youngster and posts message on social media

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior gifted his signed jersey with a special message to Manchester United youngster Alejandro Garnacho.

The Spain-born Argentine posted an image of the embrace between the duo on social media and Vinicius left a comment on the post.

The meet-up between the pair occurred after Los Blancos managed to earn a 2-0 win against the Red Devils in their pre-season friendly. Vinicius wrote on his jersey:

"For my brother, the 'crack' Garnacho."

Garnacho was elated to receive the jersey from the Brazilian attacker as he posted on social media, writing:

"Good to see you, brother! I'm going to have a great day @vinijr."

Vinicius commented under the post:

"Crack."

Vinicius' comment under Garnacho's post

Meanwhile, Manchester United and Real Madrid played out an entertaining pre-season friendly. Jude Bellingham opened the scoring with a delightful chipped goal that oozed class, while Joselu Mato doubled the lead at the stroke of full time with a spectacular bicycle kick.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti reacted to the pre-season win against Manchester United

Real Madrid are on song in their pre-season campaign and the win against Manchester United showed the team's quality. It was a convincing performance from the 14-time European champions.

To add to Carlo Ancelotti's satisfaction, new-signings Bellingham and Joselu found the back of the net with both scoring bangers. The Italian manager reacted to the goals, telling the media after the match (via Los Blancos' website):

"Bellingham's goal demonstrates his quality. He arrives from the second line at the right time. You don't see goals like Joselu's very often. He doesn't need any confidence because we have shown confidence in him by signing him."

He continued:

"We know what he can contribute, and that is it. He's a great finisher in the box and he loses his marker very well at the back post. He had three or four chances to score today."

Los Blancos will next take on Barcelona in their pre-season preparations and fans can expect a high-paced game as two of the biggest teams in Spain prepare to face each other.