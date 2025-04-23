Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr could be hit with two-year ban as FIFA investigation gets underway: Reports 

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Jr could reportedly face a two-year ban by FIFA for creating a conflict of interest under their rules. The organization is conducting an investigation against the Brazilian to determine the same.

Vinicius Jr. is considered among the best footballers in the world today, owing to his success at Real Madrid. The Selecao superstar has contributed 105 goals and 79 assists in 311 outings for Los Blancos across competitions. He was also second in the Ballon d'Or rankings for his performance last season, surpassed by the winner, Rodri. However, Vinicius has been involved in much trouble on the pitch for his controversial behavior.

According to a report by MARCA, Real Madrid ace Vinicius Jr could be hit with a two-year ban from football by FIFA. The Brazilian is reportedly a registered owner of several professional football clubs, which violates FIFA's international football rules. The issue stems from Vinicius' association with his father's company, ALL Agenciamento Esportivo.

The report notes that Brazilian firm Tiberis Holding do Brasil filed an official complaint against Vinicius with the FIFA Ethics Committee on April 7. The complaint cited a violation of ethics rules that ban players from having direct or indirect ownership of professional clubs.

Some of the clubs Vinicius Jr reportedly owns stakes in are Brazilian side Athletic Club de São João del Rei and Portuguese club Alverca. The complaint against him cites FIFA’s Article 20 and Spain’s Article 22 about football ethics. If found guilty, the punishment could lead to a forced sale of the said clubs or suspension for up to two years, the report claims.

Vinicius Jr is close to renewing his contract with Real Madrid: Reports

According to MARCA, Vinicius Jr. is close to reaching an agreement about his impending contract renewal with Real Madrid. The Brazilian's current contract runs until June 2027, but the new agreement could see it get extended until June 2030.

The report comes after speculation about Vinicius's agents being unable to reach an agreement with Real Madrid. Earlier reports suggested that the Selecao star demands a salary on par with Kylian Mbappe for renewal. Moreover, Saudi Arabian interest in Vinicius has been looming since last season.

However, MARCA's latest reports claim that Vinicius Jr has never been closer to renewing at Real Madrid. The Brazilian superstar is reportedly a key player for Los Blancos' future, and both parties want the agreement to continue for more years. Internal discussions about the contract renewal are underway.

The Spanish giants have not had the best of seasons in this campaign. They were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League after a 5-1 aggregate loss to Arsenal in the quarter-finals. They also lost the Spanish Super Cup to Barcelona after a 5-2 loss in the final. However, Los Blancos remain contenders in LaLiga and the Copa del Rey, which could turn things around.

