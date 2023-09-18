Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr. posts on Instagram as he links up with Latin singer Rauw Alejandro

Brazil and Real Madrid forward Vinicius Jr. has been making great use of his free time ever since he got injured in August. He is currently sidelined after tearing his right hamstring three weeks ago.

Vinicius, who frequently posts about his life on Instagram, recently shared a series of pictures with Latin singer Rauw Alejandro. The two met in Madrid at an exclusive event hosted by luxury brand Off-White.

According to Bernabeu Digital, several celebrities attended the show, including Juan Iglesias from Getafe, Ivana Andres, and Cruz Cafune.

Alejandro and Vinicius shared several images on their Instagram profiles, with the Puerto Rican singer writing on his Instagram story:

"With the 7"

Expand Tweet

Alejandro is no stranger to the football world as he hung out with the likes of Paulo Dybala and Paul Pogba last year.

He seems to be a Real Madrid fan and was spotted at a Los Blancos match last year with his ex-girlfriend Rosalia.

Alejandro even bet against Barcelona with Rosalia earlier this year, but he unfortunately lost it.

“F**k, I have to map, scrub and sweep the whole house for a month," he wrote on Instagram after losing the bet.

Real Madrid lost the match 2-1 as Barcelona gained a 12-point lead in the La Liga title race.

How long will Vinicius Jr. be out for?

Real Madrid have had a streak of bad luck with injuries once again this season, with five players currently sidelined.

While Thibaut Courtois and Eder Militao will take months to recover as they ruptured their ACLs, Dani Ceballos, Ferland Mendy, and Vinicius Jr. all suffered muscular issues which aren't serious but damaging nonetheless.

However, in some good news for the club, head coach Carlo Ancelotti revealed that Vinicius will join the team soon.

“We don’t know when he will return. He’s recovering well but we won’t force him. He will start training with the team next week. He will be back before the expected six weeks,” Ancelotti said in a press conference.

Vinicius picked up the injury against Celta Vigo three weeks ago when the Brazilian tore his hamstring.

According to Catalan outlet Mundo Deportivo, he could be available for the Madrid derby next weekend.