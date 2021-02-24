Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr provides update on future amidst rumours of Premier League move

Real Madrid winger Vinicius Jr has stated that he wants to stay in the Spanish capital for as long as possible and has no interest in moving to the Premier League.

The Brazilian was linked with a departure from Real Madrid in the January transfer window, with Arsenal and Liverpool reportedly interested in snapping him up. Although none of the moves went ahead, the 20-year-old could still be on his way out in the summer as several clubs remain interested in the winger.

He has, however, stated that he is happy at Real Madrid and played down rumors linking him with a move away from the club.

He told TNT Sports: “No (I’m not leaving). I’m always focused on wanting to be at Real Madrid, being with the best players, learning alongside the best players,” said Vinicius.

“I’m 20 years old and it seems as though I’ve been playing for many years – but I’m only at the beginning of my career."

“I’m learning a lot from the players that are here, those that play in my position. I want to stay at Real Madrid forever.”

Several Real Madrid youngsters at a crossroads currently

Vinicius Jr joined Real Madrid in the summer of 2018 after a €45 million move from Flamengo, which was a record fee for a player from the Brazilian league.

He was a part of the Real Madrid side going through a transition as he was managed by three different coaches in his debut season at the club. Vinicius probably had his best time under Santiago Solari, the second manager of the transition. He was a consistent player in the starting XI for the Spaniard, but he got injured just before the dismissal of Solari and the reappointment of Zinedine Zidane.

Zidane's arrival made things rather complicated for the attacker. The Frenchman already had a squad with which he achieved massive success in his first stint as manager and Vinicius was not a key player at the time.

With Zidane seemingly preferring the experience of the veterans in the side to the flair and exuberance of youngsters, a couple of young prodigies at Real Madrid have either had to settle for a place on the bench or leave the club.

Luka Jovic, Achraf Hakimi, Sergio Reguilon, Takefusa Kubo, Borja Mayoral, Reiner Jesus, Brahim Diaz, and Martin Odegaard are some young players who have left Los Blancos under Zidane to join other teams permanently or on loan.

Vinicius Jr could have been the next to join this list of youngsters to leave Bernabeu. The 20-year-old has, however, put to bed any notion that he would be willing to leave Real Madrid anytime soon.