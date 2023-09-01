Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr reacts on social media as Karim Benzema scores sensational goal for Al-Ittihad

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior reacted on social media as Karim Benzema scored a spectacular goal in Al-Ittihad's Saudi Pro League showdown against Al-Hilal on September 1.

The Frenchman, who completed a stunning move to the SPL club, scored in the 38th minute of the game to make it 2-1 for Al-Ittihad. After Romarinho gave the defending league champions the lead, Aleksander Mitrovic scored a stunning side-footed volley to make it all square.

Benzema, the current Ballon d'Or award holder, scored a classy backheel flick to make it 2-1 for Ittihad. Abderrazak Hamdallah added to Nuno Espirito Santo's team's advantage and the Jeddah-based side are currently (51') leading by a score of 3-1.

Vinicius uploaded an Instagram story, lauding his former teammate. Checkout the post below:

After Vinicius Junior joined Real Madrid as a young prodigy from Flamengo in 2018, Karim Benzema took the Brazilian under his wing. The pair shared the pitch 186 times, combining for 42 goals.

Vinicius Junior sent a heartfelt message to Karim Benzema after the Frenchman's Real Madrid exit

Karim Benzema joined Real Madrid as a young striker from Olympique Lyon back in 2009. He left the club as its all-time second-highest goalscorer (354), only behind the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo (450).

During the end of his stint, he formed a formidable on-field partnership with Vinicius Junior. Hence, when Benzema left, the Brazilian winger posted a heartfelt tribute on social media, parts of which read:

"Benzvini, Vinzema...Whatever. The result has always been the same: goals, laughter, titles and, above all, learning. When the boy from São Goncalo, too shy, arrived in Madrid in 2018, you were the first to receive me. I will never forget."

He added:

"I grew up with you. We won Spain, Europe and the World together. And I was able to applaud his Ballon D’Or. You will be greatly missed. THANK YOU FOR EVERYTHING LEGEND."

Benzema's sudden departure left Los Blancos weak in the attack and Vinicius is currently on the sidelines as well due to an injury.

They have signed Joselu on loan from Espanyol to replace the Frenchman for the 2023-24 season.