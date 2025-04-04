Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr sends message to Arsenal star as latter picks up injury

Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr has sent a message to Gabriel Magalhaes after the Arsenal defender picked up a season-ending injury. The Brazilian star will miss the UEFA Champions League quarter-final clash between the Gunners and Los Blancos.

Gabriel sustained a hamstring injury during his side's 2-1 league win over Fulham on Tuesday, April 1. The centre-back was substituted in the 16th minute after he went down on the pitch and was unable to continue playing against the Cottagers. He is set to undergo surgery and will subsequently miss the rest of the season.

Gabriel took to Instagram to share a message with fans following his injury. He wrote:

"I'll be back soon, stronger than ever. Until then, I'll be supporting the team every step of the way ❤️💪🏾"

The 27-year-old received lots of support from fans and his teammates, including compatriot Vinicius Jr. The Real Madrid star commented:

"Get well soon my brother!!! 💪🏿"

Vinicius and Gabriel are teammates for the Brazil national team and have shared the pitch nine times.

The defender's injury is a major setback for Mikel Arteta's side as the business end of the season approaches. The north London club just had Bukayo Saka return to the team after a similar injury had kept him sidelined since December, only to lose another key member.

Gabriel has been one of the club's outstanding performers this season, forming a formidable partnership with William Saliba in the heart of the Gunners' defense. He contributed five goals and three assists in 42 matches across competitions.

Statistics of how Arsenal fare with and without Gabriel Magalhaes comes to light

Statistics of how Arsenal fare with and without Gabriel Magalhaes have surfaced. The Brazilian defender has been a key figure at the back for the Gunners in the past couple of seasons.

As per Tribal Football, Arsenal recorded 2.1 points per game, a 54 percent win rate, and conceded just one goal per game in 159 matches with Gabriel in the team. However, in 22 matches without him, the north London club recorded 1.5 points per game, a 41 percent win rate, and conceded 1.2 goals per game.

The above statistics show that the Gunners struggle without Gabriel. They concede more goals and their win rate drops by 13 percent without him in the team. This calls for a worry ahead of their Champions League quarter-final clash with Real Madrid.

