Real Madrid star Vinicius Jr writes 2-word message after Kylian Mbappe receives match ball for his hat-trick against Manchester City

Real Madrid forward Vinicius Junior has claimed that his teammate Kylian Mbappe is the best. This comes after Mbappe scored a hat-trick as Los Blancos secured a 3-1 win over Manchester City in the second leg of their UEFA Champions League playoffs on Wednesday, February 19.

Ad

Mbappe was lethal in front of goal, netting in the fourth, 33rd, and 61st minute to put his side 3-0 up. City pulled one back in added time (90+2’) through Nico Gonzalez, but it was merely a consolation win. Los Blancos won 6-3 on aggregate to progress to the Round of 16

After the game, Vinicius wrote and signed on Mbappe's match ball. He wrote (via Madrid Xtra):

“THE BEST.”

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Mbappe joined Los Blancos as a free agent from Paris Saint-Germain before the start of the season. The Frenchman came in for criticism for his sub-par performance during his initial months in Spain, with some supporters claiming that his signing was a big mistake. Mbappe also struggled to form a decent partnership with Vinicius, Rodrygo, and Jude Bellingham in Madrid's attack.

However, the France international has been clinical for Los Blancos lately. In 37 appearances across competitions, Mbappe has scored 27 goals and provided three assists. If he could remain consistent, his chances of winning several prestigious individual awards would increase in the coming months.

Ad

Meanwhile, Vinicius has also proven to be an outstanding left-winger for Real Madrid this season. In 32 games in all competitions, the Brazilian has scored 16 goals and registered 12 assists for Los Blancos.

"It’s a dream when Real Madrid fans chant my name" - Kylian Mbappe after win against City

Real Madrid C.F. v Manchester City - UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Knockout Play-off Second Leg - Source: Getty

Mbappe has claimed that it's a dream come true for Los Blancos's supporters to chant his name. This comes after he scored the hat-trick that eliminated City from the 2024-25 Champions League competition.

Ad

In a post-match interview, Mbappe shared his thoughts about Madridistas. He said (via Fabrizio Romano):

"It’s a dream when Real Madrid fans chant my name. I received love from Madridistas even before I signed…”

“It’s been many years, wherever place I am, Madridistas give me a lot of love. Now as a player, even more,” he added.

Given his remarkable performance against City, Mbappe was named the Man of the Match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback