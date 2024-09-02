Real Madrid star withdraws from national team squad due to injury as Los Blancos suffer fresh blow

Real Madrid defender Ferland Mendy has withdrawn from the France national team squad for this month's international fixtures after picking up an injury. The left-back suffered minor damage to his tibia and will not participate in their UEFA Nations League games.

Mendy was on the bench throughout as France reached the semi-finals of Euro 2024, where they were dumped out by eventual winners Spain. The 29-year-old began the season as first-choice left-back for Los Blancos despite talks of the club signing Alphonso Davies from Bayern Munich.

Ferland Mendy began the season for Real Madrid but received a red card on the opening matchday against Mallorca, causing him to miss the second game. He has since returned against Las Palmas and Real Betis, featuring both times.

Trending

Mendy was included in the France squad for this month's Nations League games against Italy and Belgium but has now withdrawn. An official announcement has been made to this effect, as the left-back is suffering from tibia trouble. He will be replaced in the France squad by Lucas Digne, who receives his first call-up in over two years.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Indications are that the decision of Ferland Mendy to withdraw is only a precautionary move by the defender to avoid injury. The left-back is expected to be fit enough after the two-week international break to play against Real Betis when La Liga returns.

Mendy becomes the second player to pull out of Didier Deschamps' squad after Chelsea defender Wesley Fofana. The left-back also adds to the injury woes at Real Madrid, who already lost Eduardo Camavinga, Jude Bellingham and Dani Ceballos to injury.

Real Madrid midfielder set for spell on sidelines

Real Madrid star Dani Ceballos is set to spend time out injured after suffering an ankle injury, as per the club. The Spanish midfielder faces six to eight weeks out after picking up the injury in Los Blancos' win over Real Betis.

Ceballos made his first Real Madrid start of the season against former side Real Betis but came off after 65 minutes with an injury. Tests revealed that the 28-year-old has sprained his right ankle and has ligament damage, and he will be out for around two months.

Ceballos was keen on a move away from the Santiago Bernabeu this summer after finding himself lower down the pecking order of midfielders. He stayed at the club as none of his suitors managed to meet the asking price of the Spanish champions and has two league appearances to his name this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback