Real Madrid stars Eden Hazard and Raphael Varane miss training ahead of crucial La Liga showdown

Eden Hazard and Raphael Varane look set to miss Real Madrid's La Liga clash against Athletic Bilbao.

Since moving to Real Madrid in the summer, Hazard has been blighted by injuries.

Real Madrid star Eden Hazard has struggled with injuries this season

Real Madrid have been dealt with a massive blow ahead of their La Liga clash against Athletic Bilbao, as Raphael Varane and Eden Hazard missed their last training session before the game.

Varane was withdrawn prematurely in Real Madrid's 1-0 victory against Getafe, a result that gave them a four-point cushion over arch-rivals Barcelona. Hazard, on the other hand, wasn't even on the Real Madrid bench, as he continues to be blighted by injuries in his first season at the Santiago Bernabeu.

According to Marca's report, the Belgian attacker was spotted in the gym and has not yet been ruled out for Real Madrid's trip to San Mamés. Varane, however, is not expected to feature and is set to be replaced by Eder Militao in the starting XI.

Hazard has failed to hit the ground running since securing a move to Real Madrid last summer and has scored just one goal for the club this season. A combination of injuries and poor form have derailed the former Chelsea man's season, due to which he has failed to show his true colours at Real Madrid.

The 29-year-old was left out of the squad altogether for the game against Getafe, a decision that was bemoaned by Real Madrid fans across the world. However, Zinedine Zidane clarified the situation and admitted that Hazard needs more time to find his feet at Real Madrid.

Hazard backed to succeed by Real Madrid boss

Zinedine Zidane looks set to spearhead Real Madrid to the league title this season

The Frenchman also quashed claims that opponents single him out for special treatment on the pitch after it was pointed out to him that he wins more fouls than most players in La Liga.

"He's very good and the opponents know it. But there's no intention of hurting any player."

Advertisement

"We have to be calm with Eden. He's been off the pitch for a long time and you have to go easy on him. He'll be fine in a little while."

Zidane also confirmed in his pre match press conference that Hazard is unlikely play any part against Bilbao.

🎙️ ZIDANE: "Hazard suffered a strong blow against Espanyol. At the moment, it prevents him from being well. It is a matter of days" — Real Madrid Info (@RMadridInfo) July 4, 2020

Despite their new signing's early struggles, Los Blancos are well-positioned to win the La Liga title this season. Zidane's side have won every game since the restart and are currently four points clear in the La Liga summit.

Barcelona, on the other hand, have drawn three of their last four league games and have blown hot and cold in recent weeks.

Los Blancos take on Athletic Bilbao later this week and it remains to be seen if they continue their winning run. Having made up for lost time in the business end of the season, Real Madrid are closing in on their first La Liga title since 2017 and look likely to be crowned champions later this month.

Also Read: Barcelona plotting audacious move to re-sign Manchester City's Eric Garcia