Real Madrid stars in training bust-up ahead of crunch UCL clash against Arsenal: Reports

Tensions appear to be running high in the Real Madrid camp after two of their stars reportedly got in a bust-up in training ahead of facing Arsenal. Los Blancos are aiming to overturn a three-goal deficit from the first leg when the Premier League side pay a visit to the Santiago Bernabeu on Wednesday.

Spanish outlet El Chiringuito reports that Jude Bellingham and Antonio Rudiger exchanged insults after a clash in training on Monday. The German defender appeared to catch Bellingham with a rough tackle, prompting an angry reaction from the Englishman. Both players traded words and had to be separated by teammates from a physical confrontation, as per the report.

Both Bellingham and Rudiger were in action for the Spanish giants in their first leg defeat against Arsenal in the UEFA Champions League last Tuesday. The midfielder came out after the game to hold up his hands and admit that his side were bested by a better team at the Emirates Stadium.

Various Real Madrid stars and club legends have expressed their belief that the side will secure a ticket for the semi-final of the competition in miraculous fashion. The players themselves, however, appear to be feeling the pressure ahead of Wednesday's showdown at home.

Carlo Ancelotti's side could only manage a 1-0 win over Alaves in their LaLiga match on Sunday. The legendary manager must now instil the calmness and confidence required to mount a fightback in his squad ahead of the game on home soil.

Real Madrid superstar sees red in narrow LaLiga win

Real Madrid star forward Kylian Mbappe was the recipient of a red card in his side's 1-0 win over Alaves in LaLiga action on Sunday. The Frenchman was in action for just 38 minutes for Los Blancos before receiving a straight red card.

Mbappe was sent off for a late challenge on Alaves star Antonio Blanco, which saw him catch the midfielder in the shin with his studs showing. The 26-year-old initially received only a yellow card before the VAR advised that the former PSG man be given his marching orders.

Eduardo Camavinga scored the only goal of the game for Los Blancos, firing home an effort from range in the first half to score his first league goal of the season. Their opponents were also reduced to ten men for the final 20 minutes, as defender Manu Sanchez received a straight red for a foul on Vinicius Jr.

