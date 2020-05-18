Real Madrid stars Vinicius and Rodrygo shed light on El Clasico and lavish praise on club legends

Club Brugge KV v Real Madrid: Group A - UEFA Champions League

Real Madrid's young Brazilians Vinicius Jr. and Rodrygo described several anecdotes in response to questions from Real Madrid fans on the club's official page.

The duo discussed Real Madrid's club legends, adapting to the city, and Vinicius Jr.'s recent goal against Barcelona in an interesting exchange.

📺❓ What's it like scoring in the Clásico? And how does it feel to join @RealMadrid as a teenager?

See how @viniciusjr and @RodrygoGoes answered YOUR questions, #RMFansEnCasa!@movistar_es 📡 #SeguimosConectados — Real Madrid C.F. 🇬🇧🇺🇸 (@realmadriden) May 17, 2020

Vinicuis Jr. latched on to an exquisite through ball from Toni Kroos to scored his first Clasico goal in front of Real Madrid fans at the Santiago Bernabeu.

Vinicius described the moment as a dream come true for him and expressed the joy he felt at making a massive contribution to Real Madrid's chances at securing the La Liga title.

"One always dreams, and you work for that moment. I was really happy after scoring that goal. Not just because it was against Barcelona, but also because I was doing it for Real Madrid at the Bernabeu. That made it even more special."

Vinicius scored a deflected goal vs Barcelona. Marca has a cover with the Brazilian being compared to Pelé and Cristiano. https://t.co/Baom0kt0UE — Rafael Hernández (@RafaelH117) March 7, 2020

Real Madrid legend Ronaldo named the club's best Brazilian player by the youngsters

Ronaldo was Real Madrid's most iconic Brazilian player

Rodrygo paid tribute to legendary Real Madrid striker Ronaldo and said that the Brazilian's exploits with Los Blancos brought immense pride to the country.

"If we are going based on history, the player I liked the most was Ronaldo, for everything that he did for Brazil and what he did at Real Madrid. He is one of the best players of all time. I'll go with Ronaldo."

Ronaldo stayed with Real Madrid till 2007 and was a crucial part of the Galacticos, a group of superstars assembled at Real Madrid by Florentino Perez.

Real Madrid's young Brazilian stalwarts also expressed admiration for the club's present leaders. Vinicius picked Marcelo and Sergio Ramos as his idols and mentors in Real Madrid's current setup.

"All the players really, but Marcelo and Sergio Ramos are the ones who've been here the longest and they've managed to play for just two clubs in their career and that's really important. Having that recognition inside the club is very important to us too."

Rodrygo also agreed with his Real Madrid teammate and said that Sergio Ramos' ability to lead from the front sets him apart as a bonafide Real Madrid legend.

"The same for me, too: Sergio, for eveything that he's won, and for what he transmits to us. The importance of training in a focused way, even with his age, he still seems young. And Marcelo, for being our compatriot and for the history he's had here, he's a reference for me too."

Rodrygo joined Real Madrid in 2018 for a transfer fee of €45 million. The former Santos winger scored his first league goal for Real Madrid against Osasuna in September 2019. The goal was scored only a minute after kick-off and announced Rodrygo's arrival on the big stage.

Real Madrid has found an absolute gem of a player in Rodrygo. The striker went on to score a hat-trick against Galatasaray in November 2019 and proved that his debut goal was not a one-off incident.

Rodrygo was only 18 years of age at the time and became the second-youngest player to score a hat-trick in the history of the competition.